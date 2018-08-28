Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Latest figures show heritage industry adds £950m to Eastern economy a year

PUBLISHED: 10:55 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:25 07 December 2018

Norwich Castle Picture: SIMON FINLAY PHOTOGRAPHY

Norwich Castle Picture: SIMON FINLAY PHOTOGRAPHY

Copyright Simon Finlay 2017

New research published by Historic England has revealed the vital contribution of heritage to the East of England economy - generating £950m for the economy in 2016.

International and domestic tourists made 20.5m trips to the region that year, with the number of day visits rising to 18m

There are 23,877 people directly employed in heritage. This compares with 16,096 in 2011.

Adala Leeson, head of social and economic research at Historic England, said: “The East of England’s historic environment provides jobs and housing, attracts tourists and contributes to the local economy.

“These figures show the value that heritage brings to the region. But it’s not just about money, heritage has a number of social benefits – it can help to create a sense of identity and belonging for communities. The rise in the number of people making heritage-related day visits in the East of England is good news. We have rich heritage for people to enjoy.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Police raid Norwich flat for second time in less than two months

The words

Warning not to approach prisoner absconded from Norwich prison

James Cox, who is serving a sentence for fraud, absconded from open prison in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Video It’s a yes! Anglia Square £271m revamp agreed after fierce six-hour debate

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Will it be a white Christmas? Snow forecast for Christmas Eve in Norwich

Snow in Norwich back in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

What the defence said before burglary gang were jailed for more than 70 years

The nine men who have been found guilty of conspiracy to burgle. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy