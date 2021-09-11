REVEALED: Lotus' latest race-ready super car

Published: 7:00 AM September 11, 2021

Lotus has revealed a brand new competition-spec super car.

The GT-4 challenger is the latest iteration of the Hethel-based brand's Emira sports car, which was launched in July.

The new model was developed in collaboration with project partner RML Group.

The new competition-spec Emira from Lotus - Credit: Lotus

Richard Selwin, Race Programme Manager, Lotus, commented: “The all-new Emira GT4 is an exciting next step following the hugely successful launch of the Emira road car.

"We have worked hard with the team at RML Group to ensure this next-generation of Lotus GT car will deliver race-winning performance.”

You may also want to watch:

The Lotus Emira GT4 will be officially launched later this year at an event on the brand's test track just outside Norwich.

Simon Holloway, commercial director for RML Group, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Lotus on the all-new Emira GT4 Concept. Both companies have a long and successful motorsport pedigree, and to bring that together at such an exciting time for Lotus is a welcome validation of our vision and values.”

The new race-ready Emira - Credit: Lotus

Gavan Kershaw, today the director of vehicle attributes for Lotus but previously a GT championship-winning driver of Lotus race cars, has been involved in the development of the Emira GT4 from the start.

He said: “The all-new chassis on which the Emira has been developed is the perfect starting point for a high-performance race car. Everyone at Lotus is so excited to be returning to world motorsport and to be doing so with such a competitive race car.”

Lotus aims to build a limited number of Emira GT4 race cars for the 2022 season, increasing production for 2023 in line with global demand.

The Lotus Emira GT4 - Credit: Lotus

It comes after a £100m investment at Hethel including a new restaurant.

Lotus is now looking to recruit 200 new workers to be trained in-house.

The plan is to build around 20,000 of the Emiras over the next five-six years with the biggest market being in the US as well as Japan and Europe.

The first of the new cars should be delivered to customers next April.