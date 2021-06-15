Published: 11:27 AM June 15, 2021

Norwich’s Chantry Place has welcomed a new pop up exploring the future of food.

The space is being used in preparation for a new art and science trail called Edible East in the city.

The new pop-up - Credit: Supplied

The trail, from July 13-October 31, explores a sustainable future for food with art and science. It aims to promote discussion about how food can be produced for everyone and promote health in plants, people and the planet.

Artist and sculptor Chris Jackson, who's created the pop-up, said: “One of the first things people will be able to see at Chantry Place is one of my own pieces being built, a giant growing sculpture based on the idea of a forest garden made from cardboard.

"I will continue to add further artworks to it over the coming weeks and visitors will later be able to contribute their own ideas and objects when it is displayed at The Forum in September."

You may also want to watch:

The Edible East unit is located on the Lower Ground floor of Chantry Place next to Oliver Bonas.















