News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Frozen daquiris and flower walls: New cocktail bar comes to city

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 6:30 AM June 11, 2021    Updated: 7:31 AM June 11, 2021
Richard Chisnell

Richard Chisnell is aiming to planning the Sherbet Lemon towards the end of the month - Credit: Archant

Frozen daquiris, ice lolly and sweet-themed cocktails will be on the menu at a new bar opening in the Prince of Wales Road. 

Sherbet Lemon is the latest launch coming to the city centre street with plans to add another higher-quality offering. 

The site is being opened by the same team behind the neighbouring business, the Fat Fox Pizza Den, with owner Richard Chisnell at the helm. 

He said: "Prince of Wales is becoming a bit higher end with the new bars and cafes opening, and I wanted to be a part of that. Fat Fox Pizza Den was absolutely crazy in lockdown because no one could go out to eat which is how I've managed to open this new business next door. 

Work in progress at the Sherbet Lemon in Prince of Wales Road

Work in progress at the Sherbet Lemon in Prince of Wales Road - Credit: Archant

"I've completely ripped the former bar out and have given it a total makeover. It was really important to me that this was a place which feels really welcoming and safe - especially for women.

You may also want to watch:

"We're going to have fake grass on the floor, picnic tables, flowers hanging from the ceiling, as well as the basics like really nice toilets. 

"I want it to have a similar feel to East London bars - not sticky floors and dingy rooms like you might have found before.

Behind the scenes at the renovation of the Sherbet Lemon

Behind the scenes at the renovation of the Sherbet Lemon - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman arrested after city centre row
  2. 2 IKEA: What went wrong?
  3. 3 Gunn set for Norwich City return after £5m deal agreed
  1. 4 Drugs, weapons and cash seized in house raid
  2. 5 New images show £6.1m Norwich shopping street shake-up plans
  3. 6 Woman assaulted and robbed in her home
  4. 7 Cafe and tapas restaurant to move into former Loose's shop
  5. 8 'We have reached peak speed bump' - fears over road changes
  6. 9 Man admits growing cannabis after plants found above pizza shop
  7. 10 Gridlocked drivers blast ‘intolerable’ A47 roadworks congestion

"I'm also working on some fun cocktails - some with ice lollies stuck in them, as well as frozen daquiris and sweet-themed cocktails like cola bottles and strawberry laces.

"I know that offerings like this need to be unique so I've tried to come up with Instagram-friendly drinks that will stand out from the other bars in this area." 

In total Mr Chisnell will spend around £10,000 on the renovations and new equipment, as he will also be converting a downstairs seating area and a garden before the summer is out. 

In addition he'll be selling the Fat Fox's pizzas to customers.

Work in progress at the Sherbet Lemon

Work in progress at the Sherbet Lemon - Credit: Archant

Currently plans will see the venue opening on June 27, however these might be pushed back if the June 21 restriction easing does not go ahead. 

"I want people to experience the bar for the first time as they would in normal times - able to watch their drinks being made and have a dance," he said. 

Mr Chisnell is also recruiting for staff and asks applicants to apply via Sherbet Lemon's facebook page. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

IKEA in Norwich

IKEA to close in Norwich affecting nearly 40 staff

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Cromer road residents brand bus lane plans "ridiculous"

Bus lane plans branded 'ridiculous' by residents

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Rick's Place assistant manager Paul Sexton at Tuesday's filming. Date: Jan 1990

Nostalgia | Gallery

Remember nights out at Rick's Place in Anglia Square?

Ben Craske

Author Picture Icon
Five members of the same family all work for Cavell Healthcare in Norwich.L-r Dionne Westward, Char

Health | Video

Five relatives from the same family working as carers for same firm

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus