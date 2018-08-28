Travel firm launches new coach company

Simon Spencer, Alison Fenton and Ian Colman, the team at Norwich's newest coach companies. Pic: submitted

It’s all aboard as Norwich’s newest coach company takes to the road after the success and growth of local day-trip firm IC Travel.

A new company ICT Coaches Ltd has now been formed with a new 53 seater executive coach up and running after the success and growth of sister firm IC Travel.

IC Travel managing director Ian Colman MBE said he was delighted that the new company had finally commenced operating.

“With increasing business and the new environmental regulations coming in to force this year in London we decided that the best option was to acquire a new ‘Euro 6’ executive coach. In recent months we have seen several local coach operators close and this gives us an opportunity to help fill the market with a new modern vehicle,” he said.

The new coach provides added extras such as USB charging ports at each seat. Whilst the company has the one vehicle at this stage, it is planned to add 33 seat and 16 seat vehicles.