Revealed: Travelodge behind multi-million pound hotel development

The new Travelodge hotel will be located in the former Chamberlin & Sons department store building in Guildhall Hill - Credit: Archant

It has been revealed that a new multi-million pound hotel planned for Norwich's city centre is to become a Travelodge.

The 91-bed hotel will become part of the budget hotel chain's portfolio of 592 hotels which are located across the UK, Ireland and Spain.

It will be the group's third hotel in the city centre, which will be situated above the Tesco Express in Guildhall Hill in the former Chamberlin & Sons department store building.

The proposed hotel which will span from Guildhall Hill, down Dove Street and along Pottergate. - Credit: AWW

Development work is expected to start in the latter part of this year, representing an £8-10m investment in the city and will create 25 new jobs within the local community.

Travelodge's development director Tony O'Brien said: "We are delighted to be adding a fourth Travelodge to our Norwich hotel portfolio, in a prime location in the city centre.

"The hotel will be built in a fantastic spot and will be a great place for our business and leisure customers to stay.

"Norwich is growing at pace, but there is a desperate need for good quality and great value accommodation to meet the growing demand from business and leisure visitors visiting the area.

"This new development will strengthen our offering across the city centre and ensure we have Travelodge hotels close to all major attractions and Universities in the city.”

The new hotel will become the fourth Travelodge in Norwich, alongside sites at Queens Road, the Thickthorn service area and Riverside, pictured here. - Credit: Travelodge

Norwich City Council's planning committee unanimously granted permission for the development in July, which will turn the empty offices in the Victorian building into hotel rooms.

Mr O'Brien added: "This type of development is a win-win solution for all parties as it brings redundant space back into economic use, creates new jobs and attracts new visitors to the area."

Jonty Young, spokesman for the Norwich Lanes Association, feared the new hotel and retail units could impact the Lanes' reputation for independent businesses. - Credit: Archant

Plans for the new hotel has prompted mixed reactions from local businesses.

The Norwich Lanes Association feared that it could impact the Lanes' reputation as being a hive for independent businesses.

Speaking in February last year, spokesman Mr Young said: "The Norwich Lanes is arguably the largest city centre community of independent only businesses to be found anywhere in the UK and it’s imperative for the local economy, that they stay that way.”

The Norwich Society, who campaign for the preservation of the city's character, supported the plans and believed the proposals covered all heritage concerns.







