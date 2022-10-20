Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Work begins on new high street noodle bar near market

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:49 AM October 20, 2022
Updated: 11:40 AM October 20, 2022
Chopstix Noodle Bar is opening in Gentleman's Walk 

Chopstix Noodle Bar is opening in Gentleman's Walk - Credit: Ben Hardy

Shoppers bustling along one of the city's main streets will have spotted a new addition beginning to take shape. 

Work has begun on the new Chopstix Noodle Bar in Gentleman's Walk next to the market. 

The food company was granted planning permission by the city council to open a restaurant in the Grade-II listed building after an application was submitted last spring.

Workmen have been on site this week installing new signage and getting the unit ready for opening. 

It comes after the city council moved on a group of homeless people who had set up possessions in the doorway of the vacant unit on Wednesday, September 7.

The building was formerly home to Gift Company and Accessorize.

Chopstix Noodle Bar already has a restaurant in the food court in Chantry Place, as well as more than 50 sites across the UK.

Customers queuing outside the Chopstix Noodle Bar in Chantry Place, Norwich

Customers queuing outside the Chopstix Noodle Bar in Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

And the new addition to the high street will be open from 11am-9pm Monday-Saturday, according to planning documents.

