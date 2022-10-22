All of the exciting changes happening in the Timberhill area

Silhouette will soon be opening in the former Bourgee site. It is owned by business partners Carlos Magalhaes and Fabio Rodrigues - Credit: Il Salvatore Restaurant

From authentic Malaysian cuisine to a new cocktail spot, there are lots of exciting things going on in the Timberhill area.

These are some of new businesses soon-to-be opening in this corner of Norwich.

Silhouette

The former Bourgee site on Timber Hill is becoming new restaurant Silhouette. - Credit: Silhouette

Where: Unit 5, Castle Mall, at the top of Timberhill

Silhouette will soon be opening in the former home of steak and lobster lounge Bourgee, which closed during the pandemic.

It is owned by business partners Carlos Magalhaes and Fabio Rodrigues and follows the success of their Brandon restaurant, Il Salvatore, which opened in 2019 and has become a social media sensation for its flower walls and vibrant cocktails.

Boston House

Tim Irven who will be opening Boston House, formerly The Cottage, for fine dining at Orford Hill. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Where: 2 Orford Street, Norwich, NR1 3LE

Boston House is opening on Orford Hill in the former home of The Cottage Hair and Beauty, which has since relocated to All Saints Green.

It will be a fine dining restaurant with a focus on local and seasonal produce and will serve a tasting menu, small plates and a range of drinks including gin and cocktails.

Tim Irven, 28, who also runs Bun Box on Norwich Market, is the owner of the new business.

My Makan

My Makan will open above Evans Cycles in Westlegate - Credit: Maya Derrick

Where: Tower, Westlegate House, Norwich, NR1 3LR

My Makan will open its doors above Evans Cycles in Westlegate in November, serving authentic Malaysian food such as satay and spicy noodle dish laksa along with Indonesian cuisine.

The unit was previously occupied by Paula Gundry Interiors, which relocated to Unthank Road last year.

Matthew Wilcox, part of the team behind the new opening, said: "There is no other Malaysian restaurant in this area and Thai cuisine is popular here, so people already have a taste for Asian food - I can't wait to open the restaurant."

The Norwich Samaritans

The new Samaritans' office is replacing where fashion retailer, Noa Noa, used to be - Credit: Archant

Where: 17 Westlegate, Norwich, NR1 3LT

The Norwich Samaritans have temporarily moved out of the building the charity has been in since 1964, in St Stephens Square.

While the £750,000 refurbishment of that property gets under way the charity has moved into Westlegate, previously occupied by fashion retailer Noa Noa.

Anna McNeil, branch secretary for the Samaritans, said: "This will be our temporary home for a year. After that it'll be converted into the new shop premises and take over from 'Sams in the City' which is just four doors down."

Bookbugs and Dragon Tales

Dan and Leanne Fridd, owners of Bookbugs and Dragon Tales on Timberhill, Norwich. Picture: Sophie Wyllie - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Where: 41-43 Timberhill, Norwich, NR1 3LA

Among other positive goings on in the Timberhill area, Gladiator star Russell Crowe recently forked out thousands of pounds to help secure the future of this independent bookshop.

The Oscar-winning actor, who has previously been known to donate to causes in need, put forward £5,000.

Leanne and Dan Fridd - who head up the family-run business - said they launched the appeal on October 6 to help "plug the gaps".