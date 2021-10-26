From Uniqlo to Benetton: What readers want to see open in Chantry Place

Published: 5:12 PM October 26, 2021 Updated: 5:54 PM October 26, 2021

With four big-name brands set to announce new shops opening in Norwich's Chantry Place next year, we asked readers what they want to see open in the shopping centre.

Chantry Place general manager Paul McCarthy said the national businesses will have a positive impact on other traders in the centre.

He said: "We are in a position now where I have only got five units that are not trading out of 91 and that's a really good position to be in.

"Of those five, four are really, really close to getting some fantastic new brands signed up and trading."

But, until the new retailers are announced, we asked our readers on the Evening News Facebook page what they are hoping will open up in the centre.

Many said they wanted new clothing retailers to take over the empty units in the shopping centre, with popular choices including Pull & Bear, Victoria's Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch and Uniqlo.

Some wanted higher-end retailers such as United Colours of Benetton, Diesel and Cos to open stores in the city.

Another popular choice was a new bookshop for the city centre.

Sheryl Andrews would like to see the closed Borders back, stating that "one bookshop in a city as big as Norwich is just silly".

A couple of readers had their eyes set on toys, hoping for the LEGO store to arrive in the shopping centre and for the Disney store to return.

Others are hoping for the return of shops that were previously open in Norwich such as Woolworths and Debenhams.

The Debenhams in Norwich closed for the last time on May 8 and the building has been empty since. - Credit: Archant

Chantry Place has seen multiple shops open during the pandemic, including Subway, H&M Kids and H&M Home, as well as The Real Greek restaurant.

Another big-brand the shopping centre welcomed this year was the newest branch of the world's oldest toy shop, Hamley's, which opened this September.

Pizza chain Franco Manca has also revealed it is looking for a location in Norwich, with Chantry Place on its list of options.