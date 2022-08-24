Coming soon: New branding appears in food hall windows

The Yalm unit in Norwich's Royal Arcade was once home to Jamie's Italian - Credit: Maya Derrick

Boards have been put up in the windows of a new food hall to keep the work inside under wraps as the big opening day looms.

The black-out boards are emblazoned with Yalm branding - the name of the new venture. They are designed to keep shoppers who wander through the Royal Arcade in the dark about renovations happening inside.

Work began to ready the unit in July, transforming the former Jamie's Italian into a what the team behind the project hope will become a firm favourite.

Works to ready the food hall began in July - Credit: Maya Derrick

The food hall will host 300 diners and drinkers - 220 in the first floor dining hall and a further 80 in bars on the ground floor.

Plans include a cheese and wine bar as punters enter, with a vast communal dining space with window perch bars upstairs. There will be six Norfolk-based kitchens with a seventh held back for pop-ups and guest chefs.

