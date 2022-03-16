New barber shop opens in Norwich with Mini Cooper chair for kids

A new barber shop has opened in Norwich and is helping people get back into the industry following the coronavirus pandemic.

Mori & Kings, in Anglia Square, started as a place for young adults to learn how to cut hair while gaining key workplace skills to help them in their future careers.

The business is now working with the Jobcentre to provide opportunities to hairdressers who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Mori & Kings was started by two friends Kingsley (left) and Mori (right). - Credit: Mori & Kings

A spokesperson for Mori & Kings said: "We decided on Anglia Square as the location as it is a well-known part of Norwich and is part of Norwich’s history.

"It also has great connections for travel and is up-and-coming. It will soon be getting a new lease of life, with some great opportunities and developments on the horizon."

Alongside hairdressing the shop will also offer hot towel treatments and massages.

And to keep haircuts fun for children, there is a custom-built chair in the shape of a Mini Cooper.



