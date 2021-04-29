New Auntie Anne's pretzel bar opens
- Credit: Castle Quarter
An American chain of bakeries specialising in hot pretzels has moved to a bigger store at the entrance to Norwich's Castle Quarter.
The shop used to be situated just inside the shopping venue, on the ground floor.
It's now expanded into a unit close to the Back of the Inns, in White Lion Street, which was occupied temporarily by a Strangers coffee pop-up and was once the home of SockShop.
Robert Bradly, manager at Castle Quarter, said: "The new Auntie Anne's at our White Lion entrance looks amazing."
Auntie Anne's was founded by Anne F Beiler and her husband, Jonas, in the US in 1988. It serves pretzels, dips, and beverages.
Pretzels come in all kinds of flavours, sweet and savoury, from cinnamon sugar to pepperoni with fizzy frost drinks and savoury pretzel mini dog hot dogs. Dips include caramel, cream cheese and honey mustard.
