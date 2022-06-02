Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
New owners hope to bring families back to NR3 pub

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:05 AM June 2, 2022
The Angel Gardens. Photo: ANTONY KELLY

The Angel Gardens. Photo: ANTONY KELLY

An NR3 pub's new owners have promised to bring back families to the previously over-18s only venue.

Angel Gardens in Angel Road, will be taken over by new manager Jamie Moore and new owner Spencer Gray, after former landlord, Ian Warren, retired after almost 35 years at the helm.

Mr Moore said the pub would open to under-18s once again under his management to give the pub a community feel.

He said: "We're currently renovating the pub, adding new equipment and re-painting.

"We want to bring the community back, we've got Waterloo Park nearby so we're hoping to be somewhere where families can come after going to the park."

He added that the new regime also wanted to show live sports from football to golf in order to pull in the punters.

Retiring landlord, Mr Warren, said he felt the new owners would do a "great job" and wished them all the best.

Ian Warren, landlord of the Angel Gardens pub on Angel Road. Picture: David Hannant

Ian Warren, who is retiring as landlord of the Angel Gardens pub

He said: "We've met lots of lovely people and customers over the years.

"There have been so many great memories in this pub so it would be unfair to mention just a few.

"I will still be popping in from time to time to reminisce, we've met some lovely friends down the years."

Angel Gardens pub landlord Ian Warren celebrates 30 years behind the bar.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Angel Gardens pub landlord Ian Warren, who is retiring

When Mr Warren took over the pub some 35 years ago, a pint of Heineken cost just 95p, just before he left the pub it was priced at £4.40, however he remains proud to have never charged more than £5 for a pint.

He will now hold a hold a party at the pub on Saturday, June 18, from 4pm in order to celebrate his decades of running the Angel Gardens.

Music will be performed by Terry Adams, who was the first act to play the pub under Mr Warren's ownership, from 5pm to 8pm.

