Youth networking event 'huge success' after selling out in 72 hours

Published: 3:15 PM September 27, 2021

Launching Gen-E at The Arches in Bracondale - Credit: Stokely Howard

Young entrepreneurs who bought up every space at a new networking event said the evening was a "huge success".

Gen-E is a new collaborative group launched by Stokely Howard of video producers Trendy Grandad and Norfolk Chambers of Commerce.

It held its first event last week having sold out within 72 hours of launching its tickets online.

More than 65 young entrepreneurs turned out, keen to hear more from their peers.

Nade Ward, owner of Socker Share, attended the event and said: “Gen-E went from being an event to a community within a matter of minutes.

You may also want to watch:

“It was my first networking event, since launching Socker Share, and I felt comfortable as soon as I arrived - which is credit to the environment set and, of course, everybody who was there.”

James Brown, founder of JSB Digital, added: “It was like no other networking event I’ve been to and Loui Blake’s talk was super insightful and full of great takeaways.”

For more information visit www.norfolkchamber.co.uk/events.