Former Netflix boss joins city brokerage board

Francis Redwood

Published: 11:02 AM August 6, 2022
Haysto mortgage brokers, in Prince of Wales Road, are starting up a new training academy.

Haysto mortgage brokers, in Prince of Wales Road, are starting up a new training academy.

A city centre business has revealed its six-strong board including ex-vice president of world-famous streaming service Netflix.

Haysto, located in Prince of Wales Road, is a digital specialist mortgage broker helping people who are unable to secure a loan from a high street bank. 

Haysto's co-founder and CEO, Jonny Moulton.

Haysto's co-founder and chief executive, Jonny Moulton.

Now the independent company has some industry leading firepower from the likes of Netflix, Santander, Visa and Experian to help lead them into the future.

It comes amid the company's first year in business and after the launch of their brokerage academy.

Jonny Moulton, co-founder and chief executive officer for Haysto, said: “We’re over the moon to be announcing our board.

"The calibre and background of each individual not only adds significant value to Haysto, and our customers, but it continues to validate our market opportunity and strategy. 

Haysto mortgage brokers is looking to create an extra 25 roles within the company.

Haysto mortgage brokers is looking to create an extra 25 roles within the company.

"It’s great to be shining a much-needed light on the specialist market meaning we can reach the people who need us most.

"The input from each member, and collectively, will be invaluable and I’m excited to be working with them."

