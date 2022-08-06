Former Netflix boss joins city brokerage board

Haysto mortgage brokers, in Prince of Wales Road, are starting up a new training academy. - Credit: Haysto / Google Maps

A city centre business has revealed its six-strong board including ex-vice president of world-famous streaming service Netflix.

Haysto, located in Prince of Wales Road, is a digital specialist mortgage broker helping people who are unable to secure a loan from a high street bank.

Now the independent company has some industry leading firepower from the likes of Netflix, Santander, Visa and Experian to help lead them into the future.

It comes amid the company's first year in business and after the launch of their brokerage academy.

Jonny Moulton, co-founder and chief executive officer for Haysto, said: “We’re over the moon to be announcing our board.

"The calibre and background of each individual not only adds significant value to Haysto, and our customers, but it continues to validate our market opportunity and strategy.

"It’s great to be shining a much-needed light on the specialist market meaning we can reach the people who need us most.

"The input from each member, and collectively, will be invaluable and I’m excited to be working with them."