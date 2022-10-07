'Take a plate and eat': Indian restaurant handing out free meals
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A popular restaurant in the city says it will "never be able to say no" to feeding those in need for free.
Both Namaste India in Stracey Road and Namaste Village in Queens Road have a 'Dosa On The Wall' initiative.
Patrons put forward £4 - which is then matched by the restaurants - for a Dosa, which is a pancake-like meal packed with delicious ingredients.
When a meal is paid for a sticker is put on the wall so it can be collected and redeemed by someone needing to feed themselves or their family.
Business director, Ketan Vaghasiya, said that although the initiative has been running for more than five years, it is important now more than ever to offer support with no judgement.
Since its inception more than 7,000 free meals have been distributed - but there has been a noticeable increase in those claiming in recent months.
"It's always been important but the times are more turbulent now," he explained. "There is more need.
"We've always believed that no one should go to sleep without having any food.
"In India food is set out on tables and you just take a plate and eat.
"We have a chance, as a business, to help people regardless of their community, ethnicity or race.
"People are people at the end of the day.
"We are lucky to be in a position to do this. It's a great pleasure to serve people in need.
"Looking at what is going on right now with politics and economics in the UK at the moment, there will continue to be a need for this initiative for some time to come.
"Nothing is getting easier. The cost of living crisis, coronavirus - the economy is going down. More support is needed in future.
"We will do what we can.
"We're also not spared from it. When we look at all the figures we're even questioning whether we're headed in the right direction."
Meals are provided at the following locations at the below times:
- Namaste India, 2 Stracey Road, Norwich, NR1 1EZ. Tuesday to Sunday, 3pm to 9pm.
- Namaste Village, 131-139 Queens Road, Norwich, NR1 3PN. Every day, 3pm to 9pm.