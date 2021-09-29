Restaurant to hold dance festival celebrating power of women

Published: 5:41 PM September 29, 2021

A Norwich Indian restaurant is set to host a festival celebrating traditional dance and the power of women this Sunday.

The Namaste Village Vegetarian Restaurant, based at 131-139 Queens Road, will hold an evening of celebration as part of the Navratri festival at The Willow Centre on Sunday, October 3.

The evening will allow guests to experience the unique celebration and enjoy taking part in the traditional dance native to the Indian state of Gujart called Garba.

Men, women and children form a circle and dance around a lamp which represents the divinity of women or a womb.

The Navratri festival is set to last for nine days — shining a light on life and womanhood as the bearer of life.

The festival begins with Indian festivities before concluding with Dussehra on the tenth day.

You may also want to watch:

One of the directors of Namaste Village, Ketan Vaghasiya, said the festival aims to bring people together.

“People from all walks of life can come together for this special celebration,” he said.

From left to right: Mr. Ketan Vaghasiya (business owner), Sylwia (Lady), Kalpesh Patel and Vijaykumar Jetani (business owner). - Credit: Namaste Village Norwich

“We want to celebrate the power of women and every day will be a different celebration through Garba dances.”

In 2019 the restaurant welcomed 100 people to the festival.

Following a years break due to Covid-19, the Navratri festival is back and ready to welcome even more people.

“It’s great for local people to experience such a cultural event," he said. "The Norfolk and Norwich Indian Society has been running events for over 40 years so this isn’t new but it is so important.

“We have the capacity to welcome 220 people and we’re looking forward to it.”

Namaste Village Restaurant has two restaurants in Norwich with each offering a different type of dining experience.

The event will begin at 4pm and last until 10pm. It will offer unlimited food and provide free parking spaces for guests.

Tickets are available to be purchased on Eventbrite and guests can buy them using this link.