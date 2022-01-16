Street food festival success at city centre restaurant
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Hundreds of foodies experienced authentic vegan and vegetarian street food at a new culinary festival.
Around 1,000 people, including some from London and Birmingham, flocked to Namaste Village restaurant in Queens Road, Norwich for its inaugural Veganuary Mela which took place across the day on Sunday, January 16.
Dalsukh Jetani, director of Namaste Village, said: "It has been a unique experience for Norwich. It has been like a carnival atmosphere."
From masala dosa, vada pav, pani puri and desserts, the 10 stalls featured vegan street food from different areas of India.
All the tasty treats were cooked by chefs from Namaste Village which has been in business in the city for a decade.
The family-run restaurant, which serves vegetarian and vegan dishes, employs 15 people and other staff also put on dance and musical performances as well as selling spices and handycrafts made by traditional Indian communities.
Mr Jetani added: "There have been adults. children, families and couples coming along today. It feels like how a fun Sunday should be. We are glad the event has got attention and love."
Most Read
- 1 'I can't lose!' City fan places 150/1 bet on Canaries dismal scoring record
- 2 High-flyer at school to heroin addict - City homeless man reveals his story
- 3 From mustard to postcodes: 15 things Norwich has given the world
- 4 'Covid has killed us' - 65-year-old Norwich venue The Talk to close
- 5 Cockapoo Café coming to Norwich next month
- 6 Staff and customers gutted after fire badly damages popular takeaway
- 7 Struggles to move out of Norfolk continue after school attack
- 8 'The end of an icon' - A look back at the history of The Talk
- 9 Norwich venue offering Afternoon Cheese and it looks incredible
- 10 Seven-bed Edwardian home with heated swimming pool for sale
Despite the popularity, he said people were acting responsibly and abiding by Covid safety restrictions at the attraction.
The businessman added the event was based on similar seasonal festivities held in India to showcase the best street food from the country.
Mr Jetani said: "We have created a food adventure. The smell in the air today has built up people's appetites. We are happy to recreate the Indian seasonal mela festivals.
"This is a huge platform for the city. Norwich has a rich offering for food. It also respects vegan and vegetarian culture. This event puts Norwich into a a different light.
"The vegetarian and vegan culture has been a way of life for my family and we want to show there is no compromise with this food and you can have fun with it.
"A lot more people have been appreciating the vegan and vegetarian lifestyle. We are glad that this part of the world is looking at the bigger picture of sustainability and want to take the change head-on."