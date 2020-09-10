Search

Pub’s new outdoor seating area to open this weekend

PUBLISHED: 18:17 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:17 10 September 2020

Phil Cutter in his new outside seating area outside the Murderers Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Phil Cutter in his new outside seating area outside the Murderers Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A city centre pub is hoping customers will be able to enjoy an Indian summer as it opens its outdoor seating area.

The Murderers has now been open for two weeks but has held off allowing customers to sit outside while it sorted out technology inside the pub.

The area will seat a maximum of 30 people across 10 tables. The area will fully open this weekend and tables do not need to be booked in advance.

Owner Phil Cutter previously called the new seating area “lifesaving” as restrictions cut capacity inside by two-thirds.

Mr Cutter said: “We wanted to make sure inside was right.

“I’ve been doing this 33 years and it’s strange people not ordering their drinks or coming to the bar listening to my rubbish jokes. You have that interaction at the table, I just need to remind myself to go over to the table and not expect them to come to the bar. Timberhill is becoming very vibrant, it looks very good down there.”

