Pub’s new outdoor seating area to open this weekend

Phil Cutter in his new outside seating area outside the Murderers Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A city centre pub is hoping customers will be able to enjoy an Indian summer as it opens its outdoor seating area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Murderers has now been open for two weeks but has held off allowing customers to sit outside while it sorted out technology inside the pub.

The area will seat a maximum of 30 people across 10 tables. The area will fully open this weekend and tables do not need to be booked in advance.

More: ‘It will be a real life-saver’ - First look at city’s new beer garden ahead of pub re-opening

Owner Phil Cutter previously called the new seating area “lifesaving” as restrictions cut capacity inside by two-thirds.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Cutter said: “We wanted to make sure inside was right.

“I’ve been doing this 33 years and it’s strange people not ordering their drinks or coming to the bar listening to my rubbish jokes. You have that interaction at the table, I just need to remind myself to go over to the table and not expect them to come to the bar. Timberhill is becoming very vibrant, it looks very good down there.”