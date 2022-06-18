Muntjac 'living its best life' outside city bookshop

The muntjac deer in the green area behind Bookbugs and Dragon Tales in Norwich in June 2022 - Credit: Leanne Fridd

Shopkeepers and customers had a nice surprise after spotting a wild animal outside the independent store.

Leanne and Dan Fridd, owners of Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, were surprised to see a muntjac at the back of their Timber Hill business on June 14 after opening a fire exit door.

Leanne Fridd, owner of Bookbugs and Dragon Tales in Norwich, in front of the green area where a muntjac was spotted - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

The healthy and unharmed animal was enjoying the greenery between the bookshop and neighbouring All Saints Antiques Centre and went on Thursday night, according to Christopher Chen, manager of the antiques enterprise.

Mrs Fridd said: "The muntjac was on her own. She was absolutely fine and was quite curious. She would walk towards us but then get a bit frightened.

"She was chewing the stinging nettles and living her best life. We think she may have been sleeping under the big tree next to the antiques centre.

"We couldn't work out how she got there or where she was from as there is not much woodland around here.

"My husband called her Jackie and she looked fine. She was quite a chunk actually. We were a bit concerned though because we didn't want to disturb her.

"It was a very bizarre and unexpected thing to find in the city centre but after we put the picture on Facebook a lot of people said it was getting common to see muntjac in urban areas.

"This is a magical bookshop and it was lovely to see the muntjac. The visit made the shop even more special."

Leanne Fridd, owner of Bookbugs and Dragon Tales in Norwich, in the green area where a muntjac was spotted - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

She said children visiting the shop enjoyed watching the animal quietly from the back room and it was nice to get a glimpse of Norfolk wildlife from the city centre.

The business woman said she would be happy to see the creature again.

Mr Chen added the animal arrived outside the church on the evening of June 12 and went on the evening of June 16 unharmed.

The green area between All Saints Antiques Centre in Norwich and Bookbugs and Dragon Tales - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Simon Gravell, 53, who has sold the Big Issue in the city centre for 12 years and lives in Wellington Green, said lots of muntjac are spotted in the nearby Pottergate area.

Simon Gravell, 53, who has sold the Big Issue in the city centre for 12 years and lives in Wellington Green, said lots of muntjac are spotted in the nearby Pottergate area.

He said: "I believe they come up from the River Wensum near the old Toys 'R' Us shop."











