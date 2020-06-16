Search

City centre burger van to close due to impact of pandemic

PUBLISHED: 06:30 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:24 16 June 2020

Mum's Little Kitchen on Magdalen Street, Norwich near Anglia Square has shut due to coronavirus. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Mum's Little Kitchen on Magdalen Street, Norwich near Anglia Square has shut due to coronavirus. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

SOPHIE WYLLIE

A burger van in Norwich has been forced to close due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mum’s Little Kitchen, which is based under the Magdalen Street flyover near Anglia Square, announced it would not reopen on a Facebook post.

In it, the owners said it was “with a heavy heart” the business had shut after reviewing the impact of the pandemic.

The post said: “After reviewing the COVID-19 government advice on reopening our business it is with a heavy heart that we have decided it will not be viable to reopen the business. Therefore we have decided to close Mum’s Little Kitchen.

“We would like to thank you all for your custom and support over the years. We have loved meeting and serving you all, but unfortunately the processes we would have to put in place leaves the business no longer financially viable. We hope to meet up with as many of you as we can in the future but for now we have to say goodbye. And thank you all.”

Do you have memories of eating at Mum’s Little Kitchen? Email ruth.lawes@archant.co.uk

