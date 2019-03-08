First look at renovated historic pub which plans to add bedrooms

Mr Pickwick's at the former Earlham Arms. Picture: Mr Pickwick's Mr Pickwick's

A historic Norwich pub is going back to its roots by resurrecting its former name, as well revealing plans to add bedrooms to the site.

Inside Mr Pickwick's. Picture: Mr Pickwick's Inside Mr Pickwick's. Picture: Mr Pickwick's

The Earlham Arms in Earlham Road is being rebranded as Mr Pickwick's and has launched this month.

And although initial plans included giving the menu a shake-up and the interior a face-lift, owners have longer-term plans to add bedroom suites.

"We are returning to good old fashioned posh pub grub in a beautifully renovated Georgian building and sticking to a Dickensian theme that Mr Pickwick, who himself enjoyed many pub adventures with his gang of Pickwickians, would approve of," said part owner David Batch.

Mr Pickwick's has launched with a new menu. Picture: Mr Pickwick's Mr Pickwick's has launched with a new menu. Picture: Mr Pickwick's

The pub used to be known as The Pickwick and while renovating, owners discovered old signs and decorations from the historic Georgian building.

And to support the menu's fresh new look a beer partner has come on board.

The Belgian Beer Huis has agreed to back the pub, and will be selling the sought after Ter Dolen Kriek - one of Belgium's finest cherry beers.

Karl Fox, of the Belgian Beer Huis, said: "The renovations at Mr Pickwick's have left a beautiful building even more inviting and the feel and the atmosphere at the pub is perfect.

"Now to bring in a host of new Belgian beer tastes alongside the brilliant new menu and collection of flavoured gins on offer should create a great Summer experience for customers. We are delighted to be part of this project and to be bringing a bit of history back to life."

The pub has changed hands many times since its launch in 1974.

It has been known previously as the Fountain, Schoolhouse and the Pickwick.

Prior to its current owners it was run by celebrity chef Chris Coubrough as part of his Flying Kiwi group of inns.

The newly-rennovated pub features menus written in the style of The Pickwick Papers.

Listing of up and coming events, which include lots of live music nights, now adorn the new-look bar and Georgian furnishings.

The pub's function room has also been renovated.

Plans to renovate the gardens and then the upstairs bedrooms will now begin.

Mr Pickwick's kicks off the re-launch with a free starter or dessert with any main meal purchased in June.