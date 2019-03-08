Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

East Anglia Future 50

First look at renovated historic pub which plans to add bedrooms

PUBLISHED: 16:05 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 31 May 2019

Mr Pickwick's at the former Earlham Arms. Picture: Mr Pickwick's

Mr Pickwick's at the former Earlham Arms. Picture: Mr Pickwick's

Mr Pickwick's

A historic Norwich pub is going back to its roots by resurrecting its former name, as well revealing plans to add bedrooms to the site.

Inside Mr Pickwick's. Picture: Mr Pickwick'sInside Mr Pickwick's. Picture: Mr Pickwick's

The Earlham Arms in Earlham Road is being rebranded as Mr Pickwick's and has launched this month.

And although initial plans included giving the menu a shake-up and the interior a face-lift, owners have longer-term plans to add bedroom suites.

MORE: £10,000 of support on offer to entrepreneurs in Angels' Den event



"We are returning to good old fashioned posh pub grub in a beautifully renovated Georgian building and sticking to a Dickensian theme that Mr Pickwick, who himself enjoyed many pub adventures with his gang of Pickwickians, would approve of," said part owner David Batch.

Mr Pickwick's has launched with a new menu. Picture: Mr Pickwick'sMr Pickwick's has launched with a new menu. Picture: Mr Pickwick's

The pub used to be known as The Pickwick and while renovating, owners discovered old signs and decorations from the historic Georgian building.

And to support the menu's fresh new look a beer partner has come on board.

The Belgian Beer Huis has agreed to back the pub, and will be selling the sought after Ter Dolen Kriek - one of Belgium's finest cherry beers.

You may also want to watch:

Karl Fox, of the Belgian Beer Huis, said: "The renovations at Mr Pickwick's have left a beautiful building even more inviting and the feel and the atmosphere at the pub is perfect.

"Now to bring in a host of new Belgian beer tastes alongside the brilliant new menu and collection of flavoured gins on offer should create a great Summer experience for customers. We are delighted to be part of this project and to be bringing a bit of history back to life."

The pub has changed hands many times since its launch in 1974.

It has been known previously as the Fountain, Schoolhouse and the Pickwick.

Prior to its current owners it was run by celebrity chef Chris Coubrough as part of his Flying Kiwi group of inns.

The newly-rennovated pub features menus written in the style of The Pickwick Papers.

Listing of up and coming events, which include lots of live music nights, now adorn the new-look bar and Georgian furnishings.

The pub's function room has also been renovated.

Plans to renovate the gardens and then the upstairs bedrooms will now begin.

Mr Pickwick's kicks off the re-launch with a free starter or dessert with any main meal purchased in June.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Updated Man shot above eye and boy threatened with hammer in Norwich robberies

Sloughbottom Park BMX track

Woman in her 80s dies in collision with van in Norwich

A woman in her 80s has died in a crash in Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: NARS

'Come on Norwich let's be 'avin' you' - Rick Astley enjoys Broads trip ahead of Take That gig

Rick Astley had a message for Norwich Take That fans. Photo: @rickastley

Gallery All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Updated Police in dashcam plea after woman in 80s dies in crash

The A1064 in Norwich, where a woman in her 80s died after she was struck by a van. Pic: Google Street View.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Road reopens after crash in Norwich

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man shot above eye and boy threatened with hammer in Norwich robberies

Sloughbottom Park BMX track

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 15 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Man shot above eye and boy threatened with hammer in Norwich robberies

Sloughbottom Park BMX track

Running column: Wymondham AC runner is inspiring Mark Armstrong to achieve that sub 20-minute 5K

Juliette Watkinson on the home straight at the Holt 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Knife used in fatal stabbing may have been bought from Morrisons, trial hears

A police cordon at Rose Lane car park after the fatal stabbing in June 2018. A man is on trial in Norwich accused of the murder of David Hastings. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Man who threatened to stab police officer escapes jail

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Inmate breaks prison officer’s nose after refusing exercise

A prison officer had his nose broken in HMP Norwich. Photo: Angela Sharpe.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists