Most popular companies to work for in Britain revealed – and one is a major Norwich employer

The most popular companies to work for in Britain have been revealed - including one with a Norwich link.

Apple topped the list with Nando’s, Lush Cosmetics, and John Lewis coming in the top 10.

Other big name brands in the top 25 list compiled by jobs site Indeed include Harrods, Marks and Spencer, and Microsoft.

In at number nine was consumer goods giant Unilever, which employs staff at the Colman’s Carrow Works site, due to close next year.

The site is due to go up for sale next month.

Similar research into finding the Eastern region’s best employers was carried out by this paper, alongside recruitment agency Pure, psychometric experts Eras and law firm Birketts, earlier this month.

More than 15,000 employees had their say on their company’s performance, culture, staff training and engagement levels.

In the Indeed list, homegrown firms dominate – accounting for two-thirds of the most popular employers – but Apple’s combination of an enjoyable work culture, good rates of pay and free or discounted tech helped it claim the top spot.

The second-ranked employer is the Humberside-based Wren Kitchens, which employs over 4,000 staff, scored consistently highly for valuing and treating its employees well.

The third most popular company to work for is the global pharmaceuticals business GlaxoSmithKline, whose employees praised it for offering a good work / life balance and attractive career prospects.

The full list:

1. Apple (tech)

2. Wren Kitchens (retail)

3. GlaxoSmithKline (pharmaceuticals)

4. Homeserve (insurance)

5. Rolls-Royce (Engineering)

6. Nando’s (restaurants)

7. Lush Cosmetics (retail)

8. John Lewis (retail)

9. Unilever (consumer goods)

10. Marks and Spencer (retail)

11. Harrods (retail)

12. BBC (media)

13. Barclays (financial services)

14. Clarks (retail)

15. Pandora (retail)

16. Cargiant (automotive)

17. Liverpool FC (sport)

18. Adidas (retail)

19. Thomson Reuters (media)

20. Estee Lauder (consumer goods)

21. Lloyds Banking Group (financial services)

22. The Perfume Shop (retail)

23. Microsoft (tech)

24. Tesco (retail)

25. InterContinental Hotels (hospitality)