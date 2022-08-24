Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Vintage clothing brand launches pop-up in indie shopping strip

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 2:00 PM August 24, 2022
Morwenna Farrell has enjoyed having a new place to work in the city and meet people as she works on her craft

A city-based artist is showcasing her work for a second weekend in a popular independent shopping strip in the heart of Norwich.

Morwenna Farrell set up shop at 13a St Augustines Street on Thursday, August 18 - usually home to Jubilique Vintage - for the first of two three-day pop up stints, the second of which is this weekend.

Jubilique, run by city-based Abbi Evans, has been let out to the likes of Morwenna and photographer Kerry Curl while Abbi is on maternity leave.

Morwenna Farrell is in residence in St Augustines Street for a second weekend from Thursday, August 25

For her pop-up, Morwenna is showcasing "a heap" of upcycled, vintage pieces of clothing as well as finishing up some hand-painted vintage gloves that are on display as work in progress.

Visitors can expect to see the 35-year-old artist in action and shop a range of her screen prints, upcycled vintage and eco unisex T-shirts and accessories.

Morwenna attended Norwich University of the Arts  as a mature student of illustration.

After graduation she has worked as a screen printing teacher at Print to the People and now works screen printing for galleries.

The 35-year-old artist went to NUA as a mature student in Illustration before turning to screen printing

Morwenna said: "It’s been so great to have a place in the city where I’ve been able to make some new work.

"I have also loved meeting new people and the community spirit that’s in St Augustines Street with so many new and exciting independent shops to check out on the road. 

"It’s nice and something I’ve never done before, having people come along and shop my latest pieces and watch me at work."

As well as showcasing her art, Morwenna thrifts and upcycles vintage clothing

Influenced by Americana, western and music, with a chunk of her illustrations including her signature phrase 'This ain’t my first rodeo'.

Morwenna is creating a body of work ready for a pop up exhibition, gig and fashion show at the Shoe Factory, St Marys Plain from Friday, October 28.

This will be a culmination of her new collection alongside new music from the Molee Shakes, the band she performs in alongside Lee Dickerson.

Morwenna will be at 13a St Augustines Street - usually home to Jubilique Vintage - until Saturday, August 27

Morwenna Farrell's pop-up at 13a St Augustines Street will be open on Thursday, August 25, Saturday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27 between 11am and 4pm.

Morwenna's art is mainly influenced by Americana, Western and music

