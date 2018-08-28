Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Morrisons reveal Christmas sales boom in wholesale arm, despite retail faltering

PUBLISHED: 08:43 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:05 08 January 2019

Morrisons has posted growth in its wholesale arm. Photo credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Morrisons has posted growth in its wholesale arm. Photo credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Morrisons has revealed a strong post-Christmas trading update as sales over the festive period were boosted by growth in the supermarket’s wholesale arm.

Despite the growth in the wholesale arm thanks to tie-ups with McColl’s and Amazon, even Morrisons saw a slowdown in retail shopping.

Of the like-for-like sales increase of 3.6% in the nine weeks to January 6, only 0.6% was from retail.

MORE: Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

This marks a slowdown on the 2.1% growth seen in the comparable period last year.

The rest was made up by a 3% contribution from the wholesale division, which last year was just 0.7%.

The supermarket’s boss, David Potts, said: “This is Morrisons’ fourth consecutive Christmas of like-for-like sales growth during the turnaround. Our performance shows colleagues are listening hard and responding to customers, providing consistently great value and good quality when it matters most.”

The news comes amid reports that consumers spent an additional £450m on groceries compared with this time last year.

Two thirds of households shopped at either Aldi or Lidl over the Christmas period, giving the challengers a highest-ever combined market share for the season of 12.8%.

Asda came out top among the “big four” supermarkets, as strong online growth of 12% helped push its overall sales up by 0.7.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Video Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Video ‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Video Two mums launch a new dating service which doesn’t ask you to ‘swipe right’

Making first dates fun! Suzy Robb and Charlie Day at the last dating event in November. Pic: Charlie Day.

Video Drivers face disruption as three weeks of ring road roundabout work starts

The Dereham Road/Sweet Briar Road roundabout. Pic: Dan Grimmer
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Commuter dies after ‘fall from height’ at Canary Wharf station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Isle of Dogs murder: Victim named as 35-year-old Sarah Ashraf

#includeImage($article, 225)

Murder hunt launched after woman found dead in her Isle of Dogs home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

#includeImage($article, 225)

Murder hunt launched after woman found dead in her Poplar flat

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Night flights should remain banned at Norwich Airport, say councillors

Norwich Airport could look to extend its operating hours to allow night time flights Photo: Steve Adams

Morrisons reveal Christmas sales boom in wholesale arm, despite retail faltering

Morrisons has posted growth in its wholesale arm. Photo credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Police crack down on speeding on major road to Norwich

Police officers at Long Stratton have been conducting speed checks. PHOTO: South Norfolk Police

Costessey builder in court accused of ripping off clients

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Hour-long delays after car overturns on A47 slip road at Thickthorn

The two-car crash happened at the Thickthorn Roundabout shortly before 7.55am. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists