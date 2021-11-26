Supermarket's bid to sell alcohol from 6am until midnight seven days a week
- Credit: PA
A city supermarket is hoping to extend the hours it can sell alcohol after putting in a licensing bid.
The application to Norwich City Council has been submitted by Morrisons store and petrol station in Albion Way, Norwich, next to Riverside Retail Park.
If passed by council bosses the grocery giant would be able to sell alcohol between 6am and midnight Monday to Sunday from its filling station.
Morrisons also wants to sell late night refreshments from 11pm until midnight, Monday to Sunday, in the store and petrol station.
In a document for the council's licensing committee, the supermarket said it would train all staff in the procedures of selling alcohol.
It added digital CCTV would be introduced to record all public areas around the store and till prompts would be used for alcohol sales.
Morrisons was approached for comment for more information about the plans but did not respond.
