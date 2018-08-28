Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

More businesses formed than ever before despite Brexit, data shows

PUBLISHED: 14:06 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 24 January 2019

More new businesses were established in Norfolk during 2018 than in any previous year. Picture: Getty

More new businesses were established in Norfolk during 2018 than in any previous year. Picture: Getty

Getty Images/iStockphoto

More new businesses were established in Norfolk during 2018 than in any previous year – despite the challenges of political and economic uncertainty surrounding Brexit, new data has shown.

The statistics, which draw from Companies House, has shown that 4,542 were registered in the county compared to 4,399 in 2017 which represents an increase of 3.3%.

Norwich formed the most new businesses (1,092), followed by King’s Lynn and West Norfolk (733) and Breckland (645).

This brings the total number of registered companies in Norfolk to 37,466, up from 36,459 at the end of 2017, which equates to 2.8% growth.

MORE: Midwich on-track for £570m revenue mark

John Korchak of Inform Direct, which collated the results, said: “These record high figures for new company formations in Norfolk show a very positive picture for business against a background of political and economic uncertainty. It is clear that the county continues to provide a supportive environment, both for new business ventures and existing enterprises.”

MORE: A million sock sales puts Mountain Warehouse on the path to success

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

Simon Thorndike.

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘He always put others before himself’ - tributes to Taverham Nursery Centre owner who has died

Roy_Drane_obituary

Main route through town closed all day

Station Road in Wymondham is going to be closed all day. Photo Steve Adams
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Rangers and Canaries would need to make ‘extraordinary bid’ for winger

Partick Thistle winger Aidan Fitzpatrick Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA

7 romantic hotspots to visit for free in Norfolk

Mousehold heath Photo: Saurabh Prabhu

More businesses formed than ever before despite Brexit, data shows

More new businesses were established in Norfolk during 2018 than in any previous year. Picture: Getty

No arrests as hunt continues for three knifemen who invaded children’s birthday party

Hunter Road - where three masked man invaded a child's 10th birthday party. Picture: Dominic Gilbert
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists