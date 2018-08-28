More businesses formed than ever before despite Brexit, data shows

More new businesses were established in Norfolk during 2018 than in any previous year – despite the challenges of political and economic uncertainty surrounding Brexit, new data has shown.

The statistics, which draw from Companies House, has shown that 4,542 were registered in the county compared to 4,399 in 2017 which represents an increase of 3.3%.

Norwich formed the most new businesses (1,092), followed by King’s Lynn and West Norfolk (733) and Breckland (645).

This brings the total number of registered companies in Norfolk to 37,466, up from 36,459 at the end of 2017, which equates to 2.8% growth.

John Korchak of Inform Direct, which collated the results, said: “These record high figures for new company formations in Norfolk show a very positive picture for business against a background of political and economic uncertainty. It is clear that the county continues to provide a supportive environment, both for new business ventures and existing enterprises.”

