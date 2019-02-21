Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

‘It’s time to liven things up’ - Norwich eatery to close for makeover

21 February, 2019 - 14:30
The Moorish Falafel Bar in Lower Goat Lane. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

The Moorish Falafel Bar in Lower Goat Lane. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Archant

Moorish Falafel Bar in Norwich will be closed for just over a week while refurbishment work takes place.

The Moorish Falafel Bar in Lower Goat Lane, Norwich. Picture: STUART ANDERSONThe Moorish Falafel Bar in Lower Goat Lane, Norwich. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

The independent business, on Lower Gate Lane, which serves food with a Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavour, will be getting a new look as it approaches eight years in the city.

As well as a new colour scheme, new seating in the dining area and new flooring throughout, Moorish will be collaborating with local plant sellers The Plant Den - who have a space in Jarrold - to create a feature plant wall upstairs.

Owner and founder of Moorish Falafel Bar Samia King said: “When I started in 2011 there wasn’t much on offer for the vegetarians and vegans in the city.

“Now Norwich is a hub of independent small businesses like mine offering a vast array of delicacies from all over the world.

“So in trying to keep up with the competition and coming up to our eight birthday I’ve decided to give Moorish a new look and upgrade.”

The eatery will be closed for just over one week while work takes place, from 4pm on Saturday, February 23, to Tuesday, March 5.

Ms King also revealed plans to expand her business to events and pop ups.

“We recently expanded our menu and this year we will be taking Moorish on the road to do pop ups, local festivals and catering for events,” she continued.

“The shop is well established but it’s time to have a makeover in store and liven things up a bit.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Opinion What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

Video ‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

Video Motorcyclist in hospital after collision in Norwich

A pedestrian has been hit by a car in Waterworks Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Video ‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

‘Let’s make it as special as he was’ – Norwich City player calls on fans to pay tribute to Denver Clinton

Todd Cantwell of Norwich and Matchday hero Denver Clinton before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/12/2018
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Norwich coffee shop launching UK-wide including flagship in new city hotel

How the new Alchemista will look at the spa hotel in Surrey Street

‘It’s time to liven things up’ - Norwich eatery to close for makeover

The Moorish Falafel Bar in Lower Goat Lane. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Grandmother’s bailiff nightmare after criminals clone her number plate and get bus lane fine

Robin Pearce, 62 from Wymondham, recieved a fine for a vehicle with an identical number plate to his. Photo: Submitted

A&E pressure is ‘demoralising’ but social care investment is the answer, says doctor

Dr Jim Crawfurd, East of England regional chairman for the Royal College of Emergency Medicine. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists