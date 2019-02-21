‘It’s time to liven things up’ - Norwich eatery to close for makeover

The Moorish Falafel Bar in Lower Goat Lane. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Archant

Moorish Falafel Bar in Norwich will be closed for just over a week while refurbishment work takes place.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Moorish Falafel Bar in Lower Goat Lane, Norwich. Picture: STUART ANDERSON The Moorish Falafel Bar in Lower Goat Lane, Norwich. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

The independent business, on Lower Gate Lane, which serves food with a Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavour, will be getting a new look as it approaches eight years in the city.

As well as a new colour scheme, new seating in the dining area and new flooring throughout, Moorish will be collaborating with local plant sellers The Plant Den - who have a space in Jarrold - to create a feature plant wall upstairs.

Owner and founder of Moorish Falafel Bar Samia King said: “When I started in 2011 there wasn’t much on offer for the vegetarians and vegans in the city.

“Now Norwich is a hub of independent small businesses like mine offering a vast array of delicacies from all over the world.

“So in trying to keep up with the competition and coming up to our eight birthday I’ve decided to give Moorish a new look and upgrade.”

The eatery will be closed for just over one week while work takes place, from 4pm on Saturday, February 23, to Tuesday, March 5.

Ms King also revealed plans to expand her business to events and pop ups.

“We recently expanded our menu and this year we will be taking Moorish on the road to do pop ups, local festivals and catering for events,” she continued.

“The shop is well established but it’s time to have a makeover in store and liven things up a bit.”