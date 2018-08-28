Search

Money stress costs East Anglia £154m in output as result of 450,000 days off work

PUBLISHED: 15:41 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:49 14 November 2018

It has been revealed that East of England employees are taking off nearly 450,000 days a year due to money worries.

AntonioGuillem

The combination of workers taking days off or being distracted due to financial stress is costing businesses in the region over £154m in lost output every year

Despite this, workers in the East rank among the highest for financial wellbeing in the UK, with 51% saying they rarely or never feel behind with their finances.

One in three (35%) said they could financially handle a major unexpected expense, with 41% claiming they are doing ‘everything they can’ to secure their financial future.

The research has been conducted by the Centre for Economics and Business Research and pension and investment company Aegon.

It was suggested that employers in East Anglia could do more to help their staff, with only 10% of businesses offering financial education, though 31% of employees would like them to do so.

