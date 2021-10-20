New gender-inclusive nail salon opened to address 'gap in the market'

Published: 4:30 PM October 20, 2021

A nail bar where people of any gender can go for a pamper has been opened in the city centre.

Molly Weldon, 24, has opened Mollycoddle Nails in St Giles Street and wants to throw open the doors for all to enjoy.

Miss Weldon, who is also juggling a sociology degree at the University of East Anglia, wanted to create a trans-inclusive environment with two other self-employed technicians working at the salon.

Miss Weldon, who has worked as a nail technician for years, said: "Gender inclusion should be normal and it is a big part of what we do.

"I have found from personal experience that salons can be quite exclusionary and make you feel a bit awkward. Society is ever-changing and we need to adapt to these demands."

Mollycoddle is in the process of creating private sessions for those who are transitioning and may not feel comfortable entering a salon with other customers at first.

Miss Weldon said there has been a high demand for this, and she is considering mini make up classes and tutorials as well.

"There are a lot of salons not making inclusion visible enough. It is important to signpost on websites and social media," Miss Weldon added.

"I have men come in as well as women who do not like to wear polish. I appreciate there are transwomen who want access to beauty treatment and I want to be that stepping stone to let people come in and feel comfortable being themselves."

The nail technician is currently studying sociology at university, with LGBT rights covered as part of her course.

Miss Weldon manages to combine her studies with running a new business by studying during the evenings and on her days off.

"I have to be really organised but I thrive on being busy," she said.

The salon is open from Tuesday to Saturday. While it is predominantly pre-booked appointments, Mollycoddle does also accept walk-ins.

Miss Weldon described the response received so far as "overwhelming".

"There seems to be a gap in the market and a lot of clients are really excited about it," she said.

