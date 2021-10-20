News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

New gender-inclusive nail salon opened to address 'gap in the market'

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 4:30 PM October 20, 2021   
The new Mollycoddle nail salon in St Giles Street, Norwich 

The new Mollycoddle nail salon in St Giles Street, Norwich - Credit: Mollycoddle

A nail bar where people of any gender can go for a pamper has been opened in the city centre. 

Molly Weldon, 24, has opened Mollycoddle Nails in St Giles Street and wants to throw open the doors for all to enjoy.

Miss Weldon, who is also juggling a sociology degree at the University of East Anglia, wanted to create a trans-inclusive environment with two other self-employed technicians working at the salon.

Molly Weldon with a customer at the new nail salon in St Giles Street 

Molly Weldon with a customer at the new nail salon in St Giles Street - Credit: Molly Weldon

Miss Weldon, who has worked as a nail technician for years, said: "Gender inclusion should be normal and it is a big part of what we do.

"I have found from personal experience that salons can be quite exclusionary and make you feel a bit awkward. Society is ever-changing and we need to adapt to these demands." 

Molly Weldon

Molly Weldon - Credit: Contributed

Mollycoddle is in the process of creating private sessions for those who are transitioning and may not feel comfortable entering a salon with other customers at first. 

Inside the Mollycoddle nail salon which has recently opened in Norwich 

Inside the Mollycoddle nail salon which has recently opened in Norwich - Credit: Mollycoddle

Miss Weldon said there has been a high demand for this, and she is considering mini make up classes and tutorials as well. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Dream come true': Norwich restaurant wins national award
  2. 2 Norwich man convicted of murder boasts of mutilating 'up to 30' cats
  3. 3 'Our lives are being destroyed': Neighbours' despair over noisy students
  1. 4 Pupil taken to hospital after incident at Thorpe St Andrew school
  2. 5 Should straight people go into queer clubs and bars?
  3. 6 Mum's pleas to move house denied despite GP's concerns over wellbeing
  4. 7 Man found dead at Thorpe St Andrew home
  5. 8 'The final straw' - Bakery fears closure over council plans
  6. 9 See inside this quirky bungalow for sale near Norwich railway station
  7. 10 Norwich man wanted by police

"There are a lot of salons not making inclusion visible enough. It is important to signpost on websites and social media," Miss Weldon added.

A customer getting his nails done at Mollycoddle nail salon in Norwich 

A customer getting his nails done at Mollycoddle nail salon in Norwich - Credit: Molly Weldon

"I have men come in as well as women who do not like to wear polish. I appreciate there are transwomen who want access to beauty treatment and I want to be that stepping stone to let people come in and feel comfortable being themselves." 

Mollycoddle is a new gender inclusive nail salon in Norwich 

Mollycoddle is a new gender-inclusive nail salon in Norwich - Credit: Mollycoddle

The nail technician is currently studying sociology at university, with LGBT rights covered as part of her course.

Miss Weldon manages to combine her studies with running a new business by studying during the evenings and on her days off.

UEA student and nail technician Molly Weldon has set up a new salon in Norwich 

UEA student and nail technician Molly Weldon has set up a new salon in Norwich - Credit: Mollycoddle

"I have to be really organised but I thrive on being busy," she said. 

The salon is open from Tuesday to Saturday. While it is predominantly pre-booked appointments, Mollycoddle does also accept walk-ins. 

An example of nails done at Mollycoddle in St Giles Street

An example of nails done at Mollycoddle in St Giles Street - Credit: Mollycoddle

Miss Weldon described the response received so far as "overwhelming". 

"There seems to be a gap in the market and a lot of clients are really excited about it," she said.

Mollycoddle has just opened in St Giles Street

Mollycoddle has just opened in St Giles Street - Credit: Mollycoddle

Mollycoddle nails has opened to customers in Norwich this October

Mollycoddle nails has opened to customers in Norwich this October - Credit: Mollycoddle

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ongoing roadworks in Norfolk which could affect your journey.

Resurfacing works to see closures on three busy city roads

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Medicines should always be bought from a registered pharmacy, the government says. Picture: SARAH LU

NHS

People in Norwich fined £21k for failing to pay for prescriptions

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
St Stephens Street in Norwich revamp artist's impression.

£6.1m shopping street revamp will take half of 2022 to complete

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Beth Knight and her daughter, inset on the left, and mum Janet Wisbey, overlayed onto Acorn Park School

Education News

'Disaster from start to finish': Parents slam school for failing kids

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon