Japanese lifestyle store to open in NR3 this weekend

A Japanese lifestyle shop is finally flinging open its doors on a bustling high street this weekend.

Mizu-Usagi - which translates at 'water rabbit' - will open in NR3's St Augustines Street on Saturday in the former Norfolk retro unit.

Owner Louise Frere-Smith returned to her home town of Norwich from Tokyo four years ago, where she lived for 15 years and worked in a Japanese school.

Tote bags made out of upcycled Obi, Yukata and kimono material at Mizu-Usagi - Credit: Denise Bradley

In Japan, she started collecting kimonos and obis - the big wide belts that ladies wear around a kimono - and wanted to do something with them rather than leaving them stuffed in a cupboard.

When Louise came back to Norwich she started doing markets and pop-ups selling her wares, which expanded to other upcycled pieces like pillow covers and zipper pouches and other items like Kokeshi dolls - which have been gifted to children in Japan for more than 150 years.

Louise Frere-Smith in her new Japanese shop, Mizu-Usagi, in St Augustines Street - Credit: Denise Bradley



