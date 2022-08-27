Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Japanese lifestyle store to open in NR3 this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 7:00 AM August 27, 2022
Louise Frere-Smith in her new Japanese shop, Mizu-Usagi, in St Augustines Street.

Louise Frere-Smith of Japanese shop Mizu-Usagi in St Augustines Street - Credit: Denise Bradley

A Japanese lifestyle shop is finally flinging open its doors on a bustling high street this weekend.

Mizu-Usagi - which translates at 'water rabbit' - will open in NR3's St Augustines Street on Saturday in the former Norfolk retro unit.

Owner Louise Frere-Smith returned to her home town of Norwich from Tokyo four years ago, where she lived for 15 years and worked in a Japanese school.

Tote bags made out of upcycled Obi (belts), Yukata and kimonos (silk) material in the Japanese shop,

Tote bags made out of upcycled Obi, Yukata and kimono material at Mizu-Usagi - Credit: Denise Bradley

In Japan, she started collecting kimonos and obis - the big wide belts that ladies wear around a kimono - and wanted to do something with them rather than leaving them stuffed in a cupboard.

When Louise came back to Norwich she started doing markets and pop-ups selling her wares, which expanded to other upcycled pieces like pillow covers and zipper pouches and other items like Kokeshi dolls - which have been gifted to children in Japan for more than 150 years.

Louise Frere-Smith in her new Japanese shop, Mizu-Usagi, in St Augustines Street.

Louise Frere-Smith in her new Japanese shop, Mizu-Usagi, in St Augustines Street - Credit: Denise Bradley


Norwich News

Don't Miss

The woman police are hoping to speak to in connection with a theft of Lego from a shop on London Street.

Norfolk Live News

CCTV images released after Lego sets worth £325 stolen from Jarrold

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Footage posted on Instagram by @itz.makapaka appears to show a group of teenagers on top of the Duke Street crane.

Exclusive

Teenagers climb massive crane in city centre and post footage online

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Four-bed property on Cromer Road, north of Norwich, which is on the market at a guide price of £575,000

Four-bed home with its own gym is up for sale after a huge renovation

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Wroxham Road, Sprowston, Norwich

Pink house with wartime air raid bunker hits market for £400k

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon