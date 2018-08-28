Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

A million sock sales puts Mountain Warehouse on the path to success

PUBLISHED: 09:30 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 21 January 2019

Mountain Warehouse in Cromer. Picture: GoogleMaps

Mountain Warehouse in Cromer. Picture: GoogleMaps

GoogleMaps

Outdoor retailer Mountain Warehouse has reported it is succeeding against the odds stacked against the high street, having reported record Christmas sales.

Mountain Warehouse served over three million customers during the 13-week festive period, with bestsellers including over 500,000 pairs of socks, almost a million fleeces, over 500,000 winter jackets and over 400,000 pairs of gloves.

Mountain Warehouse has outlets across Norfolk, including in Norwich’s city centre, as well as in Cromer, Holt, King’s Lynn and further afield in Diss and Southwold.

MORE: WATCH: Your views on what’s gone wrong with M&S

In the 13 weeks to January 6, Mountain Warehouse saw revenue jump almost 12% to £84.7m.

The privately owned group also enjoyed a bumper Black Friday, with total sales up 20% and online sales passing £1m on a single day for the first time in its history.

Boss Mark Neale said this puts the business on track for record full-year profits.

“The business is continuing to perform strongly despite the economic backdrop. The prior year’s performance was exceptional due to the cold weather and widespread snow we saw in the run-up to Christmas 2017.

MORE: H. Samuel confirms Great Yarmouth departure and says it is “sorry” to be leaving



“I’m therefore really pleased to report this year’s strong performance despite the unusually mild weather we have been experiencing. This puts us well on course for another record year.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Updated Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

Pixiwoo sisters Nicola Haste and Samantha Chapman. Steve Adams

Axes, swords and a crossbow among stash of weapons seized from flat

Stash of weapons seized by police from Earlham property. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Super blood moon set to dominate Norfolk skies

A super blood moon is due to rise over Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

Pixiwoo sisters Nicola Haste and Samantha Chapman. Steve Adams

Axes, swords and a crossbow among stash of weapons seized from flat

Stash of weapons seized by police from Earlham property. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Super blood moon set to dominate Norfolk skies

A super blood moon is due to rise over Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

What City and fellow Championship clubs want to unearth in Bielsa spying probe

Marcelo Bielsa has been at the centre of spying revelations on Championship rivals Picture Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Home joys, knitting and no need for Blue Monday – Six things learned from City’s victory over Birmingham

Mario Vrancic, left, congratulates Teemu Pukki on putting City's 1-0 up against Birmingham Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

A million sock sales puts Mountain Warehouse on the path to success

Mountain Warehouse in Cromer. Picture: GoogleMaps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists