New tattoo studio to open in former function room now lying empty

Plans for a tattoo and artist studio have been approved in Millers Lane - Credit: Nick Butcher

A new tattoo studio is set to open in the city after plans for a building conversion were given the go ahead.

Norwich City Council has approved plans to convert a function room in 12 Millers Lane to a tattoo studio.

Planning documents state customers of the new NR3 studio will be allowed in on an appointment basis only.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, city and county councillor for the Sewell ward, who had her wedding reception at the function room, is in support of the change of use going ahead.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, city and county councillor for Norwichs Sewell area. Picture: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

She said: "It's good to see businesses coming into the area. It is not going to affect parking outside the building.

"It has not been used for quite a long time so it's better to have people using the building rather than laying empty."

The site had been previously been used as a large function room by the likes of NR3 Space, Little Gems and Bakers Dozen.

A case officer report by city council planner, Maria Hammond, states: "As a small scale use, managed by appointment only, the tattoo studio would neither divert any significant trade or footfall from defined centres.

"Nor would it generate any significant amount of activity or traffic to the site."

And this is not the first time the site was set to undergo a transformation.

Previous proposals had seen the function room demolished with 15 flats built in its place - permission for the project was granted in 2008.

However the permission lapsed under a new Local Plan policy.

Then in 2020, change of use was granted for the loss of the function room on the basis that there was adequate alternative provision in the area within a walking distance.

Regarding the new occupier, which remains a mystery at this stage, the case officer report adds: "The intention is that one tattoo artist would work here, relocating from the adjacent salon, and work by appointment only serving six to seven customers a week on average."

Six existing parking spaces will be retained for the new business, while two cycle spaces have also been proposed.

Highways and Environmental Protection raised no objections to the plan, which was recommended for approval.