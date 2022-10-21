'Indulgent' ice cream stall to open in city centre

MILK will be serving artisan soft serve ice cream at Yalm when it opens in November - Credit: Fixr Digital

An independent soft serve brand will be joining the Royal Arcade food hall, Yalm, when it opens next month.

MILK Soft Serve will be operating alongside its sister brand Toast Kitchen - one of the six kitchens serving the first floor restaurant.

Both are run by the team from Bread Hospitality.

Tom Ginn, MILK founder, said: "We aim to bring our customers joy and happiness through our delicious soft serve ice cream which is stacked with indulgent homemade toppings that will brighten up even the darkest of days.

Tom Ginn, founder of MILK Soft Serve - Credit: Fixr Digital

"We can’t wait to get going in Yalm to serve up MILK’s delicious ice cream alongside Toast Kitchen’s gorgeous all-day brunch menu."

Yalm's operations manager, Dan Searle, added: "Virtually everyone loves ice cream so we decided that we wanted the absolute best for Yalm.

Dan Searle, operations manager at Yalm in Norwich - Credit: Fixr Digital

"Luckily with MILK we have a local artisan ice cream maker who can create the sort of indulgent desserts that I know our customers will fall in love with."