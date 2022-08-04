Meet the woman bringing affordable children's clothes to Norwich Market

From dungarees to t-shirts, a newcomer to Norwich Market is offering high-quality children's clothing at affordable prices.

Rosalind De Razza, 28, opened Miamor Children's Boutique along the top row at the City Hall end and sells clothing for girls and boys aged 0-7.

It is very much a family affair as her husband Louie owns neighbouring streetwear stall No One Famous.

Rosalind De Razza, owner of Miamor Children's Boutique on Norwich Market, pictured with her daughter Winnie. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The couple moved from London to Norwich last year with children Mia, 7, who the business is named after, River, 3, and Winnie, 1.

Mrs De Razza, who opened the stall in February, said: "Louie got his stall last year and I had been a primary school teacher and was then on maternity leave and was a bit jealous of his shop.

"Teaching took over my whole life and I had no time to do anything with my kids.

"I realised there were not any other children's shops at Norwich Market and I like buying from independent businesses for my kids so I saw an opportunity."

The range includes rompers, skirts, t-shirts and dungarees alongside accessories, toys and posters.

With many families feeling the pinch with the cost of living crisis, she has kept prices low.

Mrs De Razza said: "From the start I wanted to make sure the quality of the clothes was high and that the materials were as natural as possible, with pretty much everything cotton and linen.

"I also wanted prices to be as affordable as possible.

"The reaction so far has been really positive and people on the market are so welcoming."

Her in-laws live in Norfolk and the family fell in love with the county while staying with them during the first lockdown.

Social media plays a big part in promoting the business and she is hoping to expand to online sales in the future.

Mrs De Razza added: "So far just the market has sufficed but I want to branch out to online eventually.

"It is so friendly in Norwich and I don't think I would ever move back to London now."

Miamor is open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm.