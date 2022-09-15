Boss recounts 'surreal' chats with King Charles at Royal Norfolk Show

Royal Norfolk Show 2004 at the Norfolk Showground - H.R.H. The Prince of Wales at the show with John Purling. Picture: James Bass . - Credit: Evening News / EDP �2004

The man behind the Royal Norfolk Show has recalled his "surreal" encounters with King Charles III at the event.

Queen Elizabeth II was the 11th royal president of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) which organises the show.

The Queen last attended the opening of the show on June 25, 1986.

And King Charles has also enjoyed spending time at the Norfolk Showground event.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall attend the 154th Royal Norfolk Show. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Mark Nicholas, managing director of the RNAA, said: "If precedent is followed King Charles will become the patronage of the RNAA. One of his chief interests is farming and agriculture.

"He last came to the show in 2016 with the Queen Consort. My reflection of that is how deeply interested and engaged he was with the challenges the farming sector was faced with.

"It is surreal speaking face-to-face to someone known globally and usually only seen on television."

Mark Nicholas, managing director at the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association - Credit: Nick Butcher

King Charles also visited the event in 2004 when he was the show's president.

Mr Nicholas recalled the buzz generated at the showground when word gets round that a royal has arrived.

"Royal visitors always tend to lift the Royal Norfolk Show," Mr Nicholas continued.

"They sprinkle a little bit of magic on what is already a momentous occasion.

"I have seen the buzz they create. You will hear people whisper: 'The Prince of Wales has arrived or Princess Anne is here'. It creates a flurry."

Princess Anne attended this year's show, arriving in style in a black Range Rover.

She was welcomed by a crowd that had gathered outside the Norfolk Beekeepers’ Association tent.

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, received a warm welcome from visitors to the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

A statement by the RNAA following the passing of the Queen on Thursday spoke of Her Majesty's "unwavering loyalty and devotion to the association, and to the country".

It added: "It was a glorious day of sunshine when she and the Duke of Edinburgh attended the opening of the Royal Norfolk Show on Wednesday, June 25 (1986).

The Queen attending the Royal Norfolk Show in 1986 - Credit: Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association

"The Queen and Prince Philip had toured the showground in the royal carriage and had showed a keen interest in all aspects of the show and met many of those involved with its organisation."