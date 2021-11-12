Meet the people behind St Giles Street businesses
- Credit: Archant
St Giles Street in Norwich is packed with hidden gems.
Folk heading down the street near the Haymarket can find everything from a bite to eat to birthday cards.
At the likes of the St Giles Pantry shoppers can pick up fresh bread and a coffee, as well as gin, wine and more.
If people are looking for a spot of lunch or dinner they can head into Al Dente, an artisan pasta bar and kitchen which serves Italian classics including bolognaise, ravioli and homemade meatballs.
St Giles is also the perfect place to pick up Christmas gifts as the festive season approaches.
Cupcake and co sells sweet treats which make for the perfect quick gift and a range of cards are also on offer in case you need to find a present in a pinch.
If you're buying for a crafter you could always pop into Sew Creative.
And you can even admire beautiful dresses down the road at La Belle Angele bridal stylists.
Which is your favourite city street to shop on?