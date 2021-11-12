Meet the people behind St Giles Street businesses

St Giles Street in Norwich is packed with hidden gems.

Folk heading down the street near the Haymarket can find everything from a bite to eat to birthday cards.

At the likes of the St Giles Pantry shoppers can pick up fresh bread and a coffee, as well as gin, wine and more.

St Giles Pantry in Norwich - Credit: Archant

If people are looking for a spot of lunch or dinner they can head into Al Dente, an artisan pasta bar and kitchen which serves Italian classics including bolognaise, ravioli and homemade meatballs.

Jill, Pasta Artisan at Al Dente Norwich, St Giles Street Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Adriano Turco, Owner of Al Dente Norwich and Hayden Dugdale, Chef of Al Dente Norwich, St Giles Street Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

St Giles is also the perfect place to pick up Christmas gifts as the festive season approaches.

You may also want to watch:

Cupcake and co sells sweet treats which make for the perfect quick gift and a range of cards are also on offer in case you need to find a present in a pinch.

Anna Falgate, Cupcake and Co St Giles Street Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

If you're buying for a crafter you could always pop into Sew Creative.

Sharon and Karen, assistant managers at Sew Creative, St Giles Street Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

And you can even admire beautiful dresses down the road at La Belle Angele bridal stylists.

Megan and Carly, Bridal stylists at La Belle Angele, St Giles Street Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Which is your favourite city street to shop on?