Search

Advanced search

This is where the first McDonald’s have opened in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:38 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:57 04 June 2020

The McDonald's near Norwich Airport has now reopened for drive-through. Picture: Archant

The McDonald's near Norwich Airport has now reopened for drive-through. Picture: Archant

McDonald’s drive-throughs in Norwich have reopened for the first time since lockdown in March.

The restaurants which opened this morning include Norwich’s Boundary Road, Norwich Barrett Road, Norwich Delft Way and Norwich Yarmouth Road.

Sites in Hethersett’s Norwich Road have also opened, as well as at the Longwater Retail Park in Costessey.

MORE: Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

Yesterday a number of sites in Norfolk reopened with customers queueing for their first happy meal in months.

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “With fewer employees working in our kitchens and service areas, our teams will still need your patience and support as they continue to adjust to the new ways of working.

“Face coverings, gloves, Perspex screens and new safety and hygiene processes mean it will look different, it will take a little longer and as we have seen in the pilot restaurants, we expect demand will be high.

Please bear with us, we will continue to put our people first – their safety is our priority.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

See inside: this quirky ‘little’ bungalow on the edge of Norwich city centre is for sale for £450,000

This four-bedroom bungalow off Cotman Road in Norwich is for sale for offers in excess of �450,000. Picture: William H Brown

Video Outdoor bar serving pizzas coming to Elm Hill in Norwich

A pop-up outdoor bar is coming to Elm Hill in Norwich this summer to raise funds for local theatre company curious directive, pictured is artistic director Jack Lowe Picture: curious directive

Hospital reduces coronavirus wards as patient numbers fall

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has reduced the number of

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Most Read

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside: this quirky ‘little’ bungalow on the edge of Norwich city centre is for sale for £450,000

This four-bedroom bungalow off Cotman Road in Norwich is for sale for offers in excess of �450,000. Picture: William H Brown

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Woman arrested after trying to bite paramedic

A woman was arrested after trying to bite an East of England Ambulance Service paramedic in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This is where the first McDonald’s have opened in Norwich

The McDonald's near Norwich Airport has now reopened for drive-through. Picture: Archant

Will Norwich City find out their fixture list at latest Premier League meeting?

The latest Premier League meeting will take place on Thursday as teams gear up for the restart of England's top flight. Picture: Matthew Vincent/PA Images
Drive 24