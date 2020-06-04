This is where the first McDonald’s have opened in Norwich

The McDonald's near Norwich Airport has now reopened for drive-through. Picture: Archant

McDonald’s drive-throughs in Norwich have reopened for the first time since lockdown in March.

The restaurants which opened this morning include Norwich’s Boundary Road, Norwich Barrett Road, Norwich Delft Way and Norwich Yarmouth Road.

Sites in Hethersett’s Norwich Road have also opened, as well as at the Longwater Retail Park in Costessey.

Yesterday a number of sites in Norfolk reopened with customers queueing for their first happy meal in months.

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “With fewer employees working in our kitchens and service areas, our teams will still need your patience and support as they continue to adjust to the new ways of working.

“Face coverings, gloves, Perspex screens and new safety and hygiene processes mean it will look different, it will take a little longer and as we have seen in the pilot restaurants, we expect demand will be high.

Please bear with us, we will continue to put our people first – their safety is our priority.”