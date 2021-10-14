I'm charging it! McDonalds branch could add electric vehicle point

Published: 11:15 AM October 14, 2021

An EV charging point could be installed at the McDonald's branch in Delft Way Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A branch of McDonald's on the edge of the city could soon be home to its own electrical vehicle charging point.

Electrical company Instavolt has lodged a bid with Norwich City Council to install a single-vehicle charger at the McDonald's branch in Delft Way, close to Norwich Airport.

Should the plans get the green light, it would see the rapid charging station installed on the restaurant's forecourt.

And once permission is granted, Instavolt says the installation would take just a week to complete.

It would not, however, be the first branch of the fast food giant to benefit from the technology.

In 2016, the A47 branch between Blofield and Brundall became just the second McDonald's in the country to add charging points.

Speaking at the time, franchisee Kevin Foley said: "The number of electric vehicles on the road is rising fast so it's important that McDonald's helps support and encourage this change."