City McDonald’s wants to open until 2am

There are plans to extend the opening hours to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays at McDonalds in Haymarket, Norwich. Picture: Sam Russell Archant

A McDonald’s in the city centre will open until the early hours over the weekend if plans get the go ahead.

McDonald’s on Haymarket has submitted plans to open until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays to Norwich City Council.

While permission is in place to open until midnight every day of the week, the fast food chain currently closes at 11pm except Sundays when it shuts at 10pm.

And if plans get the green light the extended opening hours are expected to create up to 12 full and part-time jobs.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have submitted an application to extend the opening hours at our Hay Hill restaurant.

“Should this application be approved it will create up to 12 full and part-time jobs within the local community.”

