Published: 10:50 AM July 12, 2021





A Norwich hair salon is available to rent for £42,000 a year including 16 Italian-made customer stations, wash basins and mirrors.

Inside the hair salon - Credit: DPS

Hair stylist Max Giammello - Credit: Archant

The Max Giammello hair salon, 122 Ber Street, had at its height 24 stylists based in the premises.

David Musgrove, of DPS Lettings, marketing the rental, said: "This is a beautiful hair salon/barbers that is based in a prime location on a busy city centre street with a lot of passing trade. It is renowned in the community for the high standards provided.

"The business is sold with everything as seen on the pictures which are 16 stations with highest quality hand-made Italian furniture, six top of the range massaging wash stations, mirrors, units made for the stock, waiting areas, decor and stock on negotiation.

"There is a reception waiting area with retail shelving and a staff room with kitchen facilities and ample storage. There are two smaller units on the first floor that have previously been let for £500 per calendar month each as separate hairdressing and styling rooms but could easily be transformed into a private beauty room or nail room to help expand the business some more."