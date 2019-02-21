Norwich pub and gin bar given one star food hygiene rating

The owner of a pub and gin bar in Norwich says changes have been made after it faced criticism from food hygiene inspectors.

The Mash Tun and Gin Palace, on Charing Cross, was given a one star rating, which suggests “major improvement is necessary”, despite them not serving any food.

In the report, inspectors said hygiene standards were “less than satisfactory”.

They noted “small black bits in the ice, likely to be mould from the ice machine”, and said some areas needed a clean.

Owner Samantha Elliott said the report came as a blow - but that changes had been made before she received the results of the inspection.

The report says inspectors felt that hand washing was not “suitably managed”, with a basin behind the bar not having hot water, and another not working.

Inspectors said the “vast majority” of beer ale kegs in use, nine in total, had passed their best before date and should be disposed of.

And they criticised the pub’s lack of “food safety management system”, though they admitted it was a “relatively low risk business”.

Mrs Elliott said: “It has greatly saddened us and is so frustrating - especially when we do not even serve food, although I understand there are lots of bar-related procedures that fall under food safety regulations.

“We accepted the findings and have immediately rectified all highlighted issues.”

She said they had become aware that “standards at the site had slipped considerably”, with changes made and issues rectified within days.

“We have booked to be reinspected as soon as possible and expect to receive the highest rating possible after working with the council to resolve the matter completely,” she said.

In 2014, the pub, then the Hog in Armour, underwent a £300,000 revamp to become the gin palace.