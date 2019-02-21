Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Norwich pub and gin bar given one star food hygiene rating

21 February, 2019 - 16:03
The Mash Tun and Gin Palace on Charing Cross, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

The Mash Tun and Gin Palace on Charing Cross, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Archant

The owner of a pub and gin bar in Norwich says changes have been made after it faced criticism from food hygiene inspectors.

The Mash Tun and Gin Palace, on Charing Cross, was given a one star rating, which suggests “major improvement is necessary”, despite them not serving any food.

In the report, inspectors said hygiene standards were “less than satisfactory”.

They noted “small black bits in the ice, likely to be mould from the ice machine”, and said some areas needed a clean.

Owner Samantha Elliott said the report came as a blow - but that changes had been made before she received the results of the inspection.

The report says inspectors felt that hand washing was not “suitably managed”, with a basin behind the bar not having hot water, and another not working.

Inspectors said the “vast majority” of beer ale kegs in use, nine in total, had passed their best before date and should be disposed of.

And they criticised the pub’s lack of “food safety management system”, though they admitted it was a “relatively low risk business”.

Mrs Elliott said: “It has greatly saddened us and is so frustrating - especially when we do not even serve food, although I understand there are lots of bar-related procedures that fall under food safety regulations.

“We accepted the findings and have immediately rectified all highlighted issues.”

She said they had become aware that “standards at the site had slipped considerably”, with changes made and issues rectified within days.

“We have booked to be reinspected as soon as possible and expect to receive the highest rating possible after working with the council to resolve the matter completely,” she said.

In 2014, the pub, then the Hog in Armour, underwent a £300,000 revamp to become the gin palace.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Opinion What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

Video ‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

Video Motorcyclist in hospital after collision in Norwich

A pedestrian has been hit by a car in Waterworks Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Video ‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

Police are trying to trace a driver after the crash Picture: Chris Bishop

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

The new H&M, which Chalcroft is building in King's Lynn's Vancouver Quarter Picture: Chris Bishop

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

Police are appealing for information after a man was slashed with a blade on the A149 at Ormesby

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Norwich coffee shop launching UK-wide including flagship in new city hotel

How the new Alchemista will look at the spa hotel in Surrey Street

Fly-tipping campaign comes to Sprowston

A campaign offering help and advice on the legal disposal of waste is coming to Sprowston. Photo: Broadland District Council

5 places to shop second-hand and independently in Norwich

Taxi and Lovering and Co are a popular choice for market shoppers Image: Julia O’Driscoll

Marco Stiepermann on burying the hatchet with Teemu Pukki

Marco Stiepermann is loving life at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists