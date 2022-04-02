Marks & Spencer adds opticians service to Norwich store
Published: 9:50 AM April 2, 2022
- Credit: Marks & Spencer
Norwich's Marks & Spencer store is one of the first in the country to add a new opticians service to its range of departments.
The opening follows a successful trial across ten UK cities.
Free eye tests are available as an opening offer as well as discounts on its range of glasses and sunglasses.
Full eye health examinations are also included with every eye test at no extra charge.
M&S Norwich store manager, Stuart Edwards, said: "We’re really excited to be opening our M&S Opticians in Norwich and hearing what our customers think.”
The new opticians service is open Monday to Saturday between 8.30am and 7.30pm, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.