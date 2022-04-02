Marks & Spencer adds opticians service to Norwich store

Norwich's Marks & Spencer store is one of the first in the country to launch its new opticians service - Credit: Marks & Spencer

Norwich's Marks & Spencer store is one of the first in the country to add a new opticians service to its range of departments.

The opening follows a successful trial across ten UK cities.

Free eye tests are available as an opening offer as well as discounts on its range of glasses and sunglasses.

The Marks & Spencer store in Norwich city centre - Credit: Marks & Spencer

Full eye health examinations are also included with every eye test at no extra charge.

M&S Norwich store manager, Stuart Edwards, said: "We’re really excited to be opening our M&S Opticians in Norwich and hearing what our customers think.”

The new opticians service is open Monday to Saturday between 8.30am and 7.30pm, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.



