Stall on market for more than 50 years to stop trading

Barry's has been on Norwich Market for more than 50 years, and will close at the end of February - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Norwich's last remaining cloth stall - once the fabric of our city's market - is set to close at the end of this month.

Barry's of Norwich was opened in 1968 by Barry Read, and he ran it for 50 years before the stall was taken over by the chairman of Norwich Market Traders' Association Josh Worley.

Alongside mum Debbie Worley and grandmother Ann Smith, Josh continued Barry's - and Norwich Market's - legacy.

Josh said: "Selling cloth was obviously such an important part of the history of the market, and Barry's was the last stall doing it. Unfortunately it's been a bit of a rough ride.

"Barry first set up shop in 1968, and he sadly passed in 2019, not long after he retired.

Barry Read, retired owner of Barry Read's Fabrics on the market, holding fabric - Credit: Archant

"When Covid hit, that kind of saw us off, really."

Barry's last day of trading is February 26.

"We've had customers who have stayed with us since Barry was there, and we've built up our own customer base," Josh added. "We had a really good relationship with Norwich Sewcials and they were great in supporting us from when we first started.

Josh Worley of Barry's of Norwich with mum and stall manager Debbie - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"We're so grateful for the support they've all given us over the years.

"I'm ridiculously passionate about the market. I'm trying to do all I can to keep the market alive and thriving.

Debbie Worley is stall manager of Barry's of Norwich, which will close at the end of February - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"It's been here for the best part of 1,000 years. I love that that Medieval element still here in the modern day, and we tried really hard to keep going."

Although devastated to be winding down operations at Barry's, Josh said that he has high hopes that whoever fills the gap left will prosper and propel the market into the 21st century.

"There's a massive waiting list of people who are looking to take on stalls on Norwich Market so, one door closes and another opens.

Barry's of Norwich's last day of trading is February 26 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"There will definitely be a phoenix that rises from the ashes. There's lots of fresh blood that's aching to get on to the market and so it will be the next generation and the next chapter in the market's history."