Celebrity chef restaurant coming to Norwich

Ben Hardy

Published: 2:27 PM December 22, 2021
Plans for a Marco Pierre White restaurant at Norwich Hotel in Thorpe Road have been approved

A celebrity rooftop restaurant will be coming to Norwich after hotel expansion plans were given the green light this week. 

Norwich Hotel in Thorpe Road will be remodelled and extended to include a rooftop restaurant and conferencing facilities. 

The restaurant being added to the site will become part of celebrity chef Marco Pierre White's portfolio. 

A planning statement for the application said: "Marco Pierre White is a highly regarded celebrity chef and provides training and jobs to those that wish to aspire to be award winning chefs, as well as those wishing to work in the hospitality sector.

"The jobs on offer in the restaurant will be highly skilled and well paid, providing the highest level of services of cooking and hospitality."

Planning consultants Parker Planning Services worked closely with the hotel owner GS Portfolio and architects Paul Robinson Partnership after a previous application was rejected earlier this year.

Jason Parker, director and founder of Parker Planning Services, said: "We investigated various options for the site and we all agreed that the best way forward would be to refurbish and substantially extend the hotel.

"It will create something special which is of high quality and interest gained in terms of the celebrity rooftop restaurant.

"This is going to be a great project for Norwich, ensuring that the long-term future of the site is secured, providing additional local jobs as well as a high-quality hotel and restaurant." 

The resubmitted application took into account concerns raised regarding overlooking on to the nearby apartment block Tibenham House.

Parker Planning pointed out the recently approved and constructed ‘At Anne’s Wharf’ development has tall structures which are much closer to the main living bedrooms of existing properties compared to Tibenham House.

Planning papers go on to say a full daylight and sunlight assessment was provided with the amended proposal which showed there would be "no unacceptable loss of light or overshadowing to neighbouring properties".

The hotel extension will increase staff numbers by at least 40.

And the main façade of the hotel will be altered with new windows in addition to the extension at the rear of the building.

