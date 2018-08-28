Video

Memorial exhibition in Norwich’s Marble Hall remembers the staff who came home from the First World War

Six of the twleve men featured in Aviva's exhibition at Norwich's Marble Hall. Pictures: Aviva Aviva

One of Norfolk’s oldest businesses is marking the centenary of the end of the First World War with an exhibition remembering former colleagues who never returned to the office after the war.

Norwich Union Life Insurance, now Aviva, used to have 116 men working in Norwich’s Marble Hall.

More than half the men left to serve in the Great War, and many never came back to their desks.

An exhibition at Aviva’s Marble Hall will remember 12 of these men, and tell the stories of their lives in the office, and what happened to them after they enlisted.

The insurance company has also installed two “Tommy” statues at the venue, as part of the There But Not There campaign honouring the centenary of the First World War.

Jason Beckett, deputy group art curator at Aviva, said: “This exhibition is an important opportunity to remember all those brave men who worked for our legacy companies that gave their lives in the First World War.

“It’s particularly poignant that these 12 men worked in our Marble Hall – which remains a central part of Aviva in Norwich. The exhibition is a reminder of what these men gave for their country and gives people the opportunity to reflect and remember those affected by conflict.”

The exhibition will run until November 15, and is free to the public.