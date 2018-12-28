Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

The man with fire in his blood talks 50 years in the industry

28 December, 2018 - 06:00
Roger Carr discusses 50 years of keeping the public safe. Picture: Britannia Fire

Roger Carr discusses 50 years of keeping the public safe. Picture: Britannia Fire

Britannia Fire

As 2018 draws to an end, one of the county’s most remarkable businessmen has reflected on 50 years in the industry – and at the age of 73, has no plans to slow down.

Norfolk-born Roger Carr, who launched his company selling and servicing fire extinguishers in 1968, has been credited as making “the most significant change to portable fire extinguishers since 1902,” thanks to his inventions.

Mr Carr created the world’s first composite plastic extinguisher in 2009, the P50, which is exported across the world and stationed in the likes of Heathrow Airport.

Now trading under the name Britannia Fire, Mr Carr’s company has expanded across 11 buildings on the Ashwellthorpe Industrial Estate, where its 40-strong workforce works on six 12 hour production shifts a week to keep up with demand.

Describing his journey to creating the market-disrupting product, Mr Carr said: “I came up with the idea of the P50 from seeing an advert for a Mercedes truck that didn’t need a major service for tens of thousands of miles. Then I read an article when I was on a plane about an airbus that had been constructed from composite.

“I was so struck by it that when I landed at Portugal on my way to a holiday, I diverted to Paris where there was a composite exhibition to investigate if it could be used for a fire extinguisher. I was there for three days.”

The product is a multilayer cylinder wrapped in Kevlar, with an outer body of high density polyethylene.

This allows it to be recyclable, with a 20-year life span – needing replenishing once a decade – corrosion-proof, multi-fire use and lightweight.

He said: “I didn’t tell anyone about the P50 when I bought the company. By the time I did, I had spent £500,000 of my own money.

“European standards said that all extinguishers must be made of metallic material. A composite extinguisher had never been made before and European standards said that all extinguishers must be made of metallic material. It was a gamble but it paid off - the European standards allowed it to be approved.”

The route to success:

• Roger Carr starts selling and servicing extinguishers in Norwich in 1968. Operating out of premises in Queen’s Road, U Kwench Fire Production, (as the business was then called), started to repair equipment in its workshop, painting some extinguishers yellow, nicknamed ‘yellow perils’ by staff.

• In 1970 the company splits into two divisions: offshore and land-based.

• In 1973, John Dyble joins the company as the new control for extinguishers, creating the seize and squeeze to replace the band-the-button and turn upside down mechanism.

• The seize and squeeze is launched in 1976.

• In 1980, the company moved to Mountergate, Norwich, and, re-branded as UK Fire International.

• Mr Carr’s next extinguisher was the Key Range, launched in 1983. Mr Carr achieved a patent on one of its main features, the balance valve, which controlled the flow of powder from the extinguisher.

• In 1985, Mr Carr went on holiday with a sketch pad working on designing a third range. In the spring of 1986, the Britannia range was launched, which is still made and sold all over the world today.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Driver flees from police in suspected stolen car and passenger arrested for selling drugs

The car seized by police in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich taxi firm bids to open restaurant for drivers and customers

Mark Streeter, owner of Norwich taxi company Courtesy Taxis. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Motorist caught drink-driving on Christmas Day receives four-year ban

File photo of the Acle Straight taken in 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

North Norfolk homes left without water hours before Christmas Day

Stock image of an Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water.

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Lucky Christmas morning escape for two people and four dogs after car flips

The vehicle on its side after a road accident in Fakenham Road, Briston. Picture: NORTH NORFOLK POLICE

Team at fine art auction house take control of firm’s future after sale

Guy Gowing, managing partner at Arnolds Keys. Picture: ARNOLD KEYS

Cameras at the ready! Could we be in for a repeat of last year’s Beast from the East?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals the New Year’s Resolutions he’s making for 2019

Mark Armstrong is looking to run with a smile on his face in 2019. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Bookcase maker fears business could fold after council wins enforcement appeal

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Driver flees from police in suspected stolen car and passenger arrested for selling drugs

The car seized by police in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

The man with fire in his blood talks 50 years in the industry

Roger Carr discusses 50 years of keeping the public safe. Picture: Britannia Fire

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists