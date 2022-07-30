Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City's smallest pub adds outdoor seating and plans to open on extra day

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:45 AM July 30, 2022
Emily Bridges, co-owner of Malt and Mardle which is celebrating a year in the city.

Norwich's smallest boozer has launched a new outdoor seating area and plans to open for an extra day as it celebrates a year in the city.

Malt and Mardle, in Magdalen Street, has increased its capacity to 31 customers after it celebrated its first anniversary last week.

The pub will also now open on Wednesdays from August 10 thanks to a new staff member.

Co-owner Emily Bridges said the new seating had been added on the pavement in front of the pub to allow six customers to soak up the sun.

Malt and Mardle on Magdalen Street.

"Being a micropub we're obviously very limited with space, so this adds more seats," she said. 

"We also thought it would be nice to give our customers an opportunity to enjoy the sunshine we've been having recently."

Ms Bridges says she has "really enjoyed" her pub's first year in business and thanked city folk for their support.

She added: "Last week we celebrated our first birthday and we had all the regulars in for a bit of a party.

"Our first year has been really good, everyone has been very supportive in the area."

