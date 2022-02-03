News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Publican gets green light for B&B plans

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:53 AM February 3, 2022
Maid Head licensee Stephen Carrigan and his partner Leanne Burgess will convert the pub's upstairs floor into bed and breakfast accommodation. - Credit: Steve Adams

A new bed and breakfast venture at a community pub has been given the go ahead.

The upstairs area of The Maids Head in Spixworth Road, Old Catton, will be transformed from a flat into three bedrooms complete with en suite bathrooms. 

Stonegate owns the pub and gave permission for the licensee Steve Carrigan to pursue the new alterations. 

Mr Carrigan said: "I am very pleased to see the plans get approval. I applied nearly a year ago but these things take time, especially with Covid.

"We will need to start from scratch. It will be a bit of a project to create the three new en suites but I hope to get it up and running within three months - certainly by the summer."

Maid Head licensee Stephen Carrigan and his partner Leanne Burgess - Credit: Steve Adams

The licensee said the decision to introduce a B&B option was nothing to do with Covid and that he had been keen to adapt the pub for a long time.

He currently lives with his partner Leanne Burgess above the community pub but stated there is plenty of room for guests to reside upstairs.

Mr Carrigan said: "There is an airport nearby and a business estate around the corner so there are a lot of workers who use B&Bs.

"There is a shortage of B&Bs in the area so I am quite looking forward to getting it going."

Leanne Burgess at the Maids Head pub in Spixworth Road - Credit: Steve Adams

The Maids Head dates back to the mid-nineteenth century and is located next to a row of homes in the centre of the village which includes a smattering of home-based businesses. 

Mr Carrigan took on the pub in 2006. 

He intends to convert three rooms - two bedrooms and a former lounge - into new suites, as well as retaining a fourth bedroom and study for personal use.

The Maid Head pub in Old Catton - Credit: Steve Adams

The bathrooms would be identical for each room with a toilet, basin and a sliding door shower.

Access to the B&B would be provided via the existing access to the flat above the pub.

Maid Head licensee Stephen Carrigan and his partner Leanne Burgess at the pub in Old Catton - Credit: Steve Adams

Norfolk County Council's highways had no objection to the plans given the "acceptable levels of on-site car parking" at the location.

The Maids Head in Old Catton - Credit: Steve Adams

