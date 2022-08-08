Mystery national firm moving into empty Norwich unit revealed

Mach Recruitment will take over the Norwich city centre unit - Credit: Brown & Co/Maya Derrick

A national recruitment consultancy firm is to open up an office in Norwich.

Mach Recruitment, which also has a presence in Great Yarmouth and Thetford, has leased the premises at 7 Bank Plain.

Until earlier this year the unit was home to luxury estate agents Fine and Country.

7 Bank Plain, which was once home to Fine and Country Estate Agents

Richard Duckett, head of facilities management at Mach Recruitment, said: "Our recruitment business is going from strength to strength.

"The jobs market is buoyant and we are looking forward to helping match those looking for work with those who need staff using our expertise and local knowledge."

Anna Smith, commercial surveyor at Brown and Co - which is marketing the property - said: "We are pleased to see continued demand for premises from professional service operators.

Anna Smith, commercial surveyor at Brown & Co Norwich

"It seems post Covid the importance of dealing with people face to face is more important, especially in certain sectors such as recruitment.

"Mach Recruitment will be a real asset to Norwich’s high street."