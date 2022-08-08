Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Mystery national firm moving into empty Norwich unit revealed

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:38 AM August 8, 2022
The unit in Bank Plain is the former home of estate agents Fine and Country

Mach Recruitment will take over the Norwich city centre unit - Credit: Brown & Co/Maya Derrick

A national recruitment consultancy firm is to open up an office in Norwich.

Mach Recruitment, which also has a presence in Great Yarmouth and Thetford, has leased the premises at 7 Bank Plain.

Until earlier this year the unit was home to luxury estate agents Fine and Country.

7 Bank Plain, which was once home to Fine and Country Estate Agents

7 Bank Plain, which was once home to Fine and Country Estate Agents - Credit: Brown & Co

Richard Duckett, head of facilities management at Mach Recruitment, said: "Our recruitment business is going from strength to strength.

"The jobs market is buoyant and we are looking forward to helping match those looking for work with those who need staff using our expertise and local knowledge."

Anna Smith, commercial surveyor at Brown and Co - which is marketing the property - said: "We are pleased to see continued demand for premises from professional service operators.

Anna Smith, commercial surveyor at Brown & Co Norwich 

Anna Smith, commercial surveyor at Brown & Co Norwich - Credit: OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA/Brown & CO

"It seems post Covid the importance of dealing with people face to face is more important, especially in certain sectors such as recruitment.

"Mach Recruitment will be a real asset to Norwich’s high street."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Unwanted pets dumped in vinegar pond need to be relocated.

Off the scales! Huge goldfish invade city pond

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
A new speed camera has been installed on Aylsham Road

Norwich Live News

New camera installed to catch drivers at speeding hotspot in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Alex Catt (inset) has been taking down transphobic material across his ward and the wider city area

Stickers 'inciting hatred' plastered across city

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Dan Searle at Yalm, a new food hall which is underway at the Royal Arcade in Norwich. Picture: Danie

Exclusive

First look as work under way at new Royal Arcade food hall

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon